Woman dies and man critically injured in A96 crash near Inverness Airport

A 65-year-old woman has died and a 69-year-old man has been critically injured following a crash on the A96 near Inverness Airport.

The crash occurred on Tuesday July 22, at about 3.30pm on the Inverness to Elgin road, one mile east of the airport roundabout.

It involved a red Vauxhall Insignia car and a white Ford Transit Tipper van.

Emergency services attended the incident, however, the female passenger, 65, of the Vauxhall was pronounced dead at the scene.

The male driver of the car, 69, was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness where medical staff describe his condition as critical.

The driver of the van was uninjured.

The road was closed to allow for a full collision investigation and reopened around 11.25pm.

Sergeant Kate Finlayson said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the woman who has died, and we are carrying out inquiries to establish the full circumstances.

“We would appeal to anyone who witnessed the crash or who may have dash-cam footage from the area around the time of the crash to please come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2130 of 22 July, 2025.