How new Skara Brae toilets will help Orkney cope with critical loo shortage during cruise ship visits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Highlands & Islands

How new Skara Brae toilets will help Orkney cope with critical loo shortage during cruise ship visits

The age and increasing number of visitors is creating more demand for toilets at Skara Brae

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
Skara Brae
HES hopes a new toilet block will ease issues at the historic site. Image: HES

Planning permission has been granted for a new toilet block at Skara Brae, in Orkney – as demand for the facilities currently “greatly exceeds capacity.”

Orkney Islands Council’s planning department has given the green light for the six-cubicle toilet block to be built alongside the path that runs from the visitor centre to 5,000-year-old neolithic village itself.

There are already toilets within the Skara Brae visitor centre.

However, according to Historic Environment Scotland (HES), these regularly become “congested” due to number of site visitors during cruise ship visits.

A cruise ship at Hatston Pier, which is being extended as part of the Orkney Future Ports scheme.
Orkney has become a key destination for cruise lines in recent years. Image: Orkney Harbours

Larger capacity on the vessels, which have increased to a maximum of 6,090 from 4,800 since 2017, have exacerbated the issues.

The problem has also reportedly been made worse by the “mature” average age of visitors, according to a design brief attached to a set of planning documents for the project.

Why Skara Brae needs more toilets

As many of the visitors are older, they “often have a greater need for the use of a toilet”.

The amount of footfall at Skara Brae has steadily increased in recent years, with the traffic from cruise liners further boosting visitor numbers.

While this is positive in many ways, it has created an increased need for toilets.

The design brief notes the restrictions apply to the toilets on buses. This often makes Skara Brae the passengers’ first chance to use the toilet.

The planning document adds: “During peak periods the demand for toilets greatly exceeds capacity.

“As a result, queuing visitors waiting to use the toilets cause significant congestion within the visitor centre with sometime lengthy wait times.

Coaches lined up at Skara Brae.
Coaches line up with their passengers from cruise ships at Skara Brae. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“It is also worth noting that the demographic of visitors to HES sites, particularly those visiting via cruise ships, tends to be of those more mature in years which often have a greater need for the use of a toilet for one reason or another.

“There are current restrictions on busses to on-board use of toilet facilities which means Skara Brae is often the first opportunity for visitors to use WC facilities during their excursion.”

The issues of a lack of toilets at historical sites has been raised in the local council chamber.

In particularly, it was in relation to the Ring of Brodgar.

Measures are set to be introduced through the Orkney Gateway partnership.

However, HES states that it’s progress within that project “remains uncertain”.

New Skara Brae toilets to be open year-round

Skara Brae’s new toilet block would be open year-round and house six toilet cubicles.

It is hoped that another benefit from having a new toilet block would reduce congestion within the visitor centre itself.

Planning permission has also been granted for the siting of a seasonal hot food takeaway van.

There is little exact detail on what shape this could take.

However, floor plans for the proposed toilet block show a “coffee van” and include pictures of the three-wheeled “Skara Brae coffee cart”.

Conversation