How new Skara Brae toilets will help Orkney cope with critical loo shortage during cruise ship visits

Planning permission has been granted for a new toilet block at Skara Brae, in Orkney – as demand for the facilities currently “greatly exceeds capacity.”

Orkney Islands Council’s planning department has given the green light for the six-cubicle toilet block to be built alongside the path that runs from the visitor centre to 5,000-year-old neolithic village itself.

There are already toilets within the Skara Brae visitor centre.

However, according to Historic Environment Scotland (HES), these regularly become “congested” due to number of site visitors during cruise ship visits.

Larger capacity on the vessels, which have increased to a maximum of 6,090 from 4,800 since 2017, have exacerbated the issues.

The problem has also reportedly been made worse by the “mature” average age of visitors, according to a design brief attached to a set of planning documents for the project.

Why Skara Brae needs more toilets

As many of the visitors are older, they “often have a greater need for the use of a toilet”.

The amount of footfall at Skara Brae has steadily increased in recent years, with the traffic from cruise liners further boosting visitor numbers.

While this is positive in many ways, it has created an increased need for toilets.

The design brief notes the restrictions apply to the toilets on buses. This often makes Skara Brae the passengers’ first chance to use the toilet.

The planning document adds: “During peak periods the demand for toilets greatly exceeds capacity.

“As a result, queuing visitors waiting to use the toilets cause significant congestion within the visitor centre with sometime lengthy wait times.

“It is also worth noting that the demographic of visitors to HES sites, particularly those visiting via cruise ships, tends to be of those more mature in years which often have a greater need for the use of a toilet for one reason or another.

“There are current restrictions on busses to on-board use of toilet facilities which means Skara Brae is often the first opportunity for visitors to use WC facilities during their excursion.”

The issues of a lack of toilets at historical sites has been raised in the local council chamber.

In particularly, it was in relation to the Ring of Brodgar.

Measures are set to be introduced through the Orkney Gateway partnership.

However, HES states that it’s progress within that project “remains uncertain”.

New Skara Brae toilets to be open year-round

Skara Brae’s new toilet block would be open year-round and house six toilet cubicles.

It is hoped that another benefit from having a new toilet block would reduce congestion within the visitor centre itself.

Planning permission has also been granted for the siting of a seasonal hot food takeaway van.

There is little exact detail on what shape this could take.

However, floor plans for the proposed toilet block show a “coffee van” and include pictures of the three-wheeled “Skara Brae coffee cart”.