Meet the Highland parking warden who ‘hates ticketing locals’

Being a parking warden in the Highlands can have both ups and downs.

Covering such a diverse area, Highland Council’s parking enforcement officers are spread thin across the region.

Those embedded in rural communities, such as local Ullapool warden Daniel Denmark-Melvin, are hoping to dispel accusations of being parking ticket “gunslingers”.

While the role can be seen as a council money-spinner, the experience of being out engaging with the community creates an all-together different picture.

The Press and Journal spoke with Dan about his role in Ullapool and more, including:

What it’s like to be a parking enforcement officer and working in Ullapool.

How a life-changing injury opened up new life in the Highlands.

Why giving locals parking tickets is the worst part of the job.

And the importance of working with locals and tourists to educate about parking issues around the Highlands.

What is it like enforcing parking in Ullapool?

We arrive at Latheron Lane car park in Ullapool and after just minutes spot our first potential culprit.

A Mercedes, parked in a space meant for camper vans, with no activity around it.

We give them 10 minutes, which is the standard grace period once an enforcement officer spots your vehicle playing fast and loose with the car park rules.

“It’s a funny thing parking enforcement,” Dan says. “People have this view of us as a bunch of w**kers.

“But when you talk to people just generally about parking, the first thing they complain about is other people parking.”

Even while we wait, we are approached by several tourists asking if they have parked correctly, and Dan reassures them with which spaces are available nearby.

He believes parking enforcement is much more about education than punishment.

This is especially true in rural towns and villages like Ullapool, which currently has no provision for residential parking permits and can catch people out.

This style of working suits his personality, he tells me, and it was part of the reason he applied for the job and moved up to the Highlands from England.

“This job’s got a lot of flak and I’m determined to turn it around,” he said.

Life-changing injury opened up new career

Dan lived in Ashbourne, Derbyshire before moving to the Highlands.

With dreams of becoming a pilot scuppered by the 2008 recession, he retrained as a personal trainer at the University of Derby, working up to health and fitness manager at Derby City Council.

After several years at the helm of Derby’s fitness operation, Dan started to get bogged down in the minutiae of council politics and it put pressure on his fitness classes and personal training.

This came to a head in 2020, when he suffered a climbing accident which left him losing feeling in his “whole right side”.

The accident resulted in surgery to fix a herniated disc in his spine over a year later.

He spent much of 2021 “horizontal” and after making a steady recovery, he was keen to find a job that wasn’t tied to a desk.

“I was traumatised by not being able to get out of a hospital bed”, he recalled.

“I needed something where I was little bit more active on my feet all day.”

Dan wanted to get away from the Peak District after feeling “haunted” in Derbyshire after his accident.

“I wanted to move here anyway,” Dan told me.

Being out and about in the Highlands on a day like this, who wouldn’t?

‘Ticketing locals is the worst part of my job’

Dan said being approachable when on patrol is “half the battle.”

He said: “That’s something I built straight from the off.

“When I started, all I did was just go round and talk to people, and get them to explain the lay of the land.

“That sort of thing is just in my nature.

“It’s quite weird, but I suppose I’m the most visible representation of the council out in these areas.”

Dan feels he works for the community, and is not out to get anyone intentionally.

“It’s about the town actually functioning”, he said.

This is reflected in our positive experience throughout the day, thanks to the chatty folks of the west coast.

We spoke to many businesses and locals across Ullapool, all with a keen view to keep the town busy with cars but agile.

‘Educate over penalise’

Much of his role is policing the seafront streets and busy areas to make sure there is a reasonable flow of traffic throughout the day.

However, he has to make allowances for locals and their vehicles, who have no other options but to park on the tourist-filled streets in which they live and work.

He explained: “Putting tickets on cars is the worst part of my job. I really work to make sure I don’t have to do that.

“I go out of my way to educate over penalise. If you give a ticket it doesn’t solve the problem.”

He noted the example of a nearby loading bay on Shore Street. Users have 10 minutes in the bay to load or unload before having to move along.

However, a ticket means the vehicle can sit all day, purporting to be “loading”, without incurring a further penalty.

Dan added: “Soon enough you’ll have no parking in your village.”

Herding tourists around the Highlands

In Ullapool, tourists can have as much trouble as locals parking and vice versa.

Throughout the day, we were asked by tourist after tourist where the pay and display machines are.

No need to display a ticket, they were told. You have two hours and then you need to move along.

One man, away to head out on a two-hour boat tour, asked if his car would be fine.

An audible sigh of relief was heard when he was told the good news.

“When they see you they ask a lot of questions. They don’t expect to see parking enforcement out on the West Coast,” Dan told me.

Dan also visits tourist hotspots like beaches at Achmelvich and Mellon Udrigle, to make sure campers and other visitors aren’t causing problems.

Dan said: “If people come up to me and ask about parking then that’s my job done, that’s the endgame.

“I don’t want to be hiding in a tree waiting for people to mess up and then jumping out and say ‘I’ve got you.’

“There’s no reason why the job should be just a gunslinger walking around town making people miserable. What does that do?”

Slow technology could put parking officers at risk

Beyond the community aspects of the job, there is a physicality to the role you might not expect.

The weight of the vest equipped with printer, scanner, camera, radio and water is not insignificant and several people have joined the team only to quit because it is “too physically difficult.”

During some days, parking officers can clock in over 30,000 steps a day and my shoulders were aching after only my first day out.

The technology they use is archaic. Based off phone technology that is now well over 10 years old, multiple device crashes were experienced during the day.

There’s probably more computing power in just my current day iPhone camera, and for Dan, there is “no excuse” as it increases his risk and hinders his efficiency out on the streets.

“All you’ve got to do is come across that one person who’s a nasty piece of work or having a bad day themselves and you can end up in a bad situation,” Dan said.

However in the four years he’s been logging parking bays and enforcing road safety, he has not faced any untoward behaviour in Ullapool and he is grateful for that.

But there is a hope that one day better technology can help make his and Highland resident’s lives easier, especially during the busy summer season.

