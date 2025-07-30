A9 closed for nine hours following serious one-vehicle crash near Delny

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A9 closed for nine hours following serious one-vehicle crash near Delny

Police worked through the night to investigate the single-vehicle crash.

By Michelle Henderson
Police car, cones and police road closed sign blocks the road.
Police remained at the scene of the crash, nine hours after it happened. Image: Jasperimage.

The A9 was closed in both directions for around nine hours today following an early morning crash near Delny.

The incident, involving one vehicle, happened on the Inverness to Thurso road shortly after 2am.

Emergency services, including two fire appliances from Invergordon, were called to the scene between Tomich and Kildary.

Firefighters installed portable lights along the route and used a thermal imaging camera to comb the scene.

Two police officers carrying out crash investigation on the A9.
An investigation is under way to establish the events leading up to the crash. Image: Jasperimage.
A police car in the foreground and a van block the way to motorists as two investigators work at the scene of the crash.
Police blocked the A9 in both directions as crash investigators surveyed the crash site. Image: Jasperimage.

The A9 was closed in both directions throughout the morning as a full investigation into the crash was carried out.

Drivers and the public were being encouraged to avoid the area.

A signed diversion was imposed along the B817 via Tomich and Kildary.

The A9 road has since reopened.

White van blocks the A9 following crash.
The A9 was closed in both directions. Image: Jasperimage

An earlier statement issued by Police Scotland confirmed investigations into a “serious road accident” were under way.

