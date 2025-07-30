A9 closed for nine hours following serious one-vehicle crash near Delny

The A9 was closed in both directions for around nine hours today following an early morning crash near Delny.

The incident, involving one vehicle, happened on the Inverness to Thurso road shortly after 2am.

Emergency services, including two fire appliances from Invergordon, were called to the scene between Tomich and Kildary.

Firefighters installed portable lights along the route and used a thermal imaging camera to comb the scene.

The A9 was closed in both directions throughout the morning as a full investigation into the crash was carried out.

Drivers and the public were being encouraged to avoid the area.

A signed diversion was imposed along the B817 via Tomich and Kildary.

The A9 road has since reopened.

An earlier statement issued by Police Scotland confirmed investigations into a “serious road accident” were under way.