Highlands & Islands

Altnabreac couple in battle with Network Rail missed court dates ‘due to lack of train services’

Rail operators suspended services to the Caithness station for almost 18 months over disputes concerning access.

By Michelle Henderson
Altnabreac railway station.
Access to Altnabreac railway station in Caithness has been a bone of contention for both the homeowners and Network Rail. Image: Google Maps.

A couple blamed for the closure of the Highlands’ most remote railway station say they have lost their civil suit against Network Rail after being unable to catch a train to court.

Liz Howe and Ian Appleby reside within the former Station House, nestled on the platform at Altnabreac railway Station.

The railway station is deep in the countryside of Caithness, more than 20 miles south of Thurso.

The couple has been embroiled in a dispute with rail operators over access to the remote station, prompting a civil suit.

It is understood that the homeowners have been accused of preventing rail workers from accessing the platform to perform basic maintenance.

The dispute ultimately prompted the suspension of services to Altnabreac for almost 18 months, from November 2023 until April 2025.

Scotrail Train crossing level crossing.
Rail services to Altnabreac railway station in Caithness were suspended for 18 months before being reinstated in April. Image: Google Maps.

Highland homeowners feel ‘let down’ and ‘robbed’ by court ruling

Three months on, the pair have revealed their civil action against rail operators was dismissed by Wick Sheriff Court after they failed to attend several hearings.

In a recent video uploaded to the couple’s YouTube channel, titled Altnabreac Cover Up, the pair say they feel “let down” by the court.

In the 30-minute clip, they explain how a lack of rail services to Wick left them unable to make the almost 50-mile round-trip.

Mr Appleby said: “When they demanded that we attend the court hearing in person, we did make it known that that was very unreasonable, considering we had transport issues.

“We can’t use the train, and we don’t have transport at the moment, and we wouldn’t be able to attend hearings, which are in Wick, which would have been an almost 50-mile round trip.

“It is just unreasonable.”

“We wanted a fair chance to give our evidence, and we wanted a fair chance to say what we wanted to say, but unfortunately, that’s been completely denied to us.

“We do feel very let down, we do feel a little bit robbed by not having the chance to give our evidence…and say what we want to say.”

Howe added: “We believe we were being punished for trying to tell the truth in the last hearing.”

A spokesperson for Network Rail said: “We welcome the outcome of the recent legal proceedings in which the case against Network Rail was dismissed.

“We remain focused on delivering a safe and reliable railway for all our customers.”

