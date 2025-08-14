How are abandoned lynx settling into new home at Highland Wildlife Park?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How are abandoned lynx settling into new home at Highland Wildlife Park?

Three lynx abandoned in the Scottish Highlands have been thriving under the expert care of teams, slowly but surely coming out of their shells.

Keeper Ciara Duggan feeds one of the lynx at Highland Wildlife Park.
Keeper Ciara Duggan feeds one of the lynx at Highland Wildlife Park. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
By Lauren Taylor

News that four lynx had been set loose into the wild near Kingussie was all anyone could talk about in January.

The alarm was first raised that two lynx were roaming around the Highlands, and they were successfully captured.

But the very next day, another pair were spotted – and also captured by expert teams.

The lynx captured on camera.
The lynx captured on camera. Image: RZSS.

Sadly, one of the big cats died in captivity overnight.

The other three were taken to Edinburgh Zoo where they were quarantined and medically assessed.

A pawprint in the snow. The lynx were tracked by expert teams.
The lynx were tracked by expert teams. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Under the care of some of the most experienced vets and keepers at the zoo, they quickly regained their strength and confidence.

And once their time in isolation was complete, the trio was moved back north to their new home at the Highland Wildlife Park.

The three young females have been thriving ever since and have even been given new names – Bluebell, Cardrona and Caledonia.

We caught up with some of the teams involved in looking after the girls.

Read on to find out: 

  • What happened when the lynx were captured
  • Why they were in quarantine at Edinburgh Zoo
  • How they’ve been getting on in their new home at the Highland Wildlife Park
  • And what’s involved in looking after three curious lynx

‘Shy and introverted’ lynx recovered at Edinburgh Zoo

The Saving Wildcats team based at the Highland Wildlife Park spent two nights tracking the two different pairs of lynx.

Still being winter, it was -19C when they were found in the freezing wild – and it is doubtful they would have survived the cold and snowy conditions.

Shortly after they were captured, in the wee small hours of the morning, they were all checked over by vets and given some time to rest before being transported by car to Edinburgh Zoo.

It was then that staff and vets realised the animals were “quite habituated to humans”.  But, they were still understandably nervous in their new situation.

A lynx in a den at Edinburgh Zoo, sitting by a hatch to the outdoors.
The lynx soon started to grow in confidence at Edinburgh Zoo. Image: RZSS.

When the three lynx arrived at Edinburgh Zoo, they were “quite shy and introverted” according to Jo Elliot, curator at the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS).

But under the care of some of the most experienced vets and keepers at the zoo, they quickly regained their strength and confidence.

Lynx came ‘out of their shells’

And as the weeks progressed, they became more relaxed.

“As is customary in these cases, the animals had to quarantine for a minimum of 30 days, in order to pass the veterinary security protocols,” she added.

“Fortunately they were able to do so together, rather than being kept apart, which is great because we believe that it’s most likely very young animals of a similar age.”

Two of the lynx relaxing in their temporary home, reclining in their enclosure.
Two of the girls relaxing in their temporary home. Image: RZSS.

Once the lynx had settled in keepers at the zoo, including Michael and Alison, took great pride in helping them adjust to their new home and way of life.

They came up with a few “enrichment” items to put into the enclosure, and watched as the cats gradually came out of their “respective shells”.

Vets were also on hand to track how they were progressing physically, with regular health checks.

The lynx in a cage being transported back to the Highlands.
The lynx returning to the Highlands to be moved into their permanent home. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

When it came time for the lynx to be moved to their permanent home, Alison and Michael went with them to make sure everything went smoothly.

Abandoned lynx find their permanent home

The trio was moved to their new home at the Highland Wildlife Park in May, and have been busy settling in ever since.

A competition was launched to find their new names. The winners settled on Bluebell, Caledonia and Cardrona. 

One of the lynx crouched on a tree branch.
One of the cats keeping a watchful eye. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Trainee animal keeper Ciara Duggan joined the team at the park the same week the girls came back.

She was tasked with helping get the enclosure ready for their arrival, and has enjoyed being part of the team looking after them since.

The team set up camera traps to look into their enclosure to monitor their behaviour and to make sure each cat was eating enough.

A "nosey" lynx investigating a cardboard box filled with straw at the wildlife park.
A “nosey” lynx investigating a cardboard box filled with straw. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

They also watch how they interact with one another.

“We knew a few things from the keepers down in Edinburgh, like how to tell the difference between them based on personality, or markings on their faces,” the trainee keeper explained.

“So slowly, we were all trying to learn that ourselves – their coats are slightly changing with the seasons, so they will look a bit different.

“We’re getting to grips with who is who, and how they’re reacting to the likes of training, who is more confident.

“And they’ve been busy exploring and finding their favourite spot to sit and rest.”

Lynx grow in confidence and show their personalities

When they first arrived at the wildlife park, the big cats weren’t quite as nervous.

Within two weeks they were going up to the staff for food and training in the morning.

But Bluebell is described as the most shy of the three, and took a little longer to warm to the keepers.

Meanwhile Caledonia is the most confident. She waits for keepers in the morning, and she follows them when they walk around.

A curious lynx sits alert but relaxed in her new home.
The lynx aren’t nervous around the keepers, and interact with them. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

But Ciara thinks Cardrona is the “leader”.

“It’s been really interesting learning their personalities,” Ciara added.

“They’ve really curious personalities, and they all have their individual personalities between each other and interactions, the way they get on with each other.

“It’s similar to cats just generally at home, they all have their different personalities.”

A lynx tucks into some food in the wildlife park enclosure.
The keepers have enjoyed getting to know their personalities. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

In the wild, lynx are solitary animals and stay far away from humans.

But in captivity, they are often kept in pairs or groups.

“Some mornings we’ll come up and see them first thing, and they’re huddled together in a bush,” Ciara said. “They do tend to have their own little arguments but generally they get on very well and they’ll cuddle up to each other.”

What’s involved in looking after them

Senior carnivore keeper Vicky Jennings says the team always go into the enclosure in pairs to feed and clean out the lynx.

They are fed a varied diet which is made up by the vet onsite, including beef, venison, quail, rabbit and rats.

“They’re pretty spoiled,” the senior carnivore keeper laughed.

The team also monitors the big cats daily to see how they’re changing and adapting to their new environment.

But they also include training and enrichment for the animals.

Ciara giving one of the girls meat chunks.
Ciara giving one of the girls chunks. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The girls are given “chunks” in the morning before their main meal – which encourages them to come up to the keepers.

Ciara explained this is to encourage them to come up to a certain station, where keepers can look at them more closely and train them.

“I’ve been really lucky to be involved with the training,” she added.

Keeping their natural curiosity up

The team also gives the girls something different every day.

Vicky explained this is to make sure they’re using their natural behaviours, but it also helps their welfare by keeping them curious and getting them to explore their environment.

One of the lynx grabs a piece of meat.
One of the lynx grabs a piece of meat. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Sometimes they will put meat chunks in a box and hang it from a tree, so the cats have to climb up to find their tasty treats.

The team has also put different oils on trees for them to sniff, or given them ice blocks to keep cool in the warmer months.

They’ve even put different vegetables in the enclosure — but not for the big cats to eat. They play with it instead.

The girls seem to be big fans of playing with cabbage and squash.

Crowds love seeing lynx at Highland Wildlife Park

The day the cats arrived at the Highland Wildlife Park, there was a crowd of people around to see them.

Rangers have now started giving talks outside their enclosure to give people more information about their background, but also about lynx in the wild and their conservation status.

And Vicky pointed out that between 11am and 1pm is the best time to see the animals because that’s when keepers tend to clean them out and feed them.

Two keepers go into the enclosure together to clean out and feed the curious cats.
Two keepers always go into the enclosure together to clean out and feed the curious cats. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

She also explained that they’re in a central location and very accessible.

The senior carnivore keeper has worked in zoos for 20 years, and says she’s never come across animals being abandoned like this before.

She said zoos don’t tend to get animals from the wild these days either.

“We normally breed in captivity and swap between collections,” she added. “I’ve never known of this happening before in the 20 years I’ve been working in zoos.

“It’s definitely a unique situation… but I think it was a lot less stressful because of how good the Saving Wildcats team is, and the quiet, calm way they went about it.”

What’s happening with the investigation into their illegal release?

Although many months have passed since the release of the lynx hit headlines all across Scotland and beyond, there is no concrete information out there yet about where they were before they were illegally released into the Cairngorms.

Police have confirmed that inquiries are still ongoing to determine where the lynx came from, and what led to their abandonment.

