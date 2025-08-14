How are abandoned lynx settling into new home at Highland Wildlife Park?

News that four lynx had been set loose into the wild near Kingussie was all anyone could talk about in January.

The alarm was first raised that two lynx were roaming around the Highlands, and they were successfully captured.

But the very next day, another pair were spotted – and also captured by expert teams.

Sadly, one of the big cats died in captivity overnight.

The other three were taken to Edinburgh Zoo where they were quarantined and medically assessed.

Under the care of some of the most experienced vets and keepers at the zoo, they quickly regained their strength and confidence.

And once their time in isolation was complete, the trio was moved back north to their new home at the Highland Wildlife Park.

The three young females have been thriving ever since and have even been given new names – Bluebell, Cardrona and Caledonia.

We caught up with some of the teams involved in looking after the girls.

Read on to find out:

What happened when the lynx were captured

Why they were in quarantine at Edinburgh Zoo

How they’ve been getting on in their new home at the Highland Wildlife Park

And what’s involved in looking after three curious lynx

‘Shy and introverted’ lynx recovered at Edinburgh Zoo

The Saving Wildcats team based at the Highland Wildlife Park spent two nights tracking the two different pairs of lynx.

Still being winter, it was -19C when they were found in the freezing wild – and it is doubtful they would have survived the cold and snowy conditions.

Shortly after they were captured, in the wee small hours of the morning, they were all checked over by vets and given some time to rest before being transported by car to Edinburgh Zoo.

It was then that staff and vets realised the animals were “quite habituated to humans”. But, they were still understandably nervous in their new situation.

When the three lynx arrived at Edinburgh Zoo, they were “quite shy and introverted” according to Jo Elliot, curator at the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS).

But under the care of some of the most experienced vets and keepers at the zoo, they quickly regained their strength and confidence.

Lynx came ‘out of their shells’

And as the weeks progressed, they became more relaxed.

“As is customary in these cases, the animals had to quarantine for a minimum of 30 days, in order to pass the veterinary security protocols,” she added.

“Fortunately they were able to do so together, rather than being kept apart, which is great because we believe that it’s most likely very young animals of a similar age.”

Once the lynx had settled in keepers at the zoo, including Michael and Alison, took great pride in helping them adjust to their new home and way of life.

They came up with a few “enrichment” items to put into the enclosure, and watched as the cats gradually came out of their “respective shells”.

Vets were also on hand to track how they were progressing physically, with regular health checks.

When it came time for the lynx to be moved to their permanent home, Alison and Michael went with them to make sure everything went smoothly.

Abandoned lynx find their permanent home

The trio was moved to their new home at the Highland Wildlife Park in May, and have been busy settling in ever since.

A competition was launched to find their new names. The winners settled on Bluebell, Caledonia and Cardrona.

Trainee animal keeper Ciara Duggan joined the team at the park the same week the girls came back.

She was tasked with helping get the enclosure ready for their arrival, and has enjoyed being part of the team looking after them since.

The team set up camera traps to look into their enclosure to monitor their behaviour and to make sure each cat was eating enough.

They also watch how they interact with one another.

“We knew a few things from the keepers down in Edinburgh, like how to tell the difference between them based on personality, or markings on their faces,” the trainee keeper explained.

“So slowly, we were all trying to learn that ourselves – their coats are slightly changing with the seasons, so they will look a bit different.

“We’re getting to grips with who is who, and how they’re reacting to the likes of training, who is more confident.

“And they’ve been busy exploring and finding their favourite spot to sit and rest.”

Lynx grow in confidence and show their personalities

When they first arrived at the wildlife park, the big cats weren’t quite as nervous.

Within two weeks they were going up to the staff for food and training in the morning.

But Bluebell is described as the most shy of the three, and took a little longer to warm to the keepers.

Meanwhile Caledonia is the most confident. She waits for keepers in the morning, and she follows them when they walk around.

But Ciara thinks Cardrona is the “leader”.

“It’s been really interesting learning their personalities,” Ciara added.

“They’ve really curious personalities, and they all have their individual personalities between each other and interactions, the way they get on with each other.

“It’s similar to cats just generally at home, they all have their different personalities.”

In the wild, lynx are solitary animals and stay far away from humans.

But in captivity, they are often kept in pairs or groups.

“Some mornings we’ll come up and see them first thing, and they’re huddled together in a bush,” Ciara said. “They do tend to have their own little arguments but generally they get on very well and they’ll cuddle up to each other.”

What’s involved in looking after them

Senior carnivore keeper Vicky Jennings says the team always go into the enclosure in pairs to feed and clean out the lynx.

They are fed a varied diet which is made up by the vet onsite, including beef, venison, quail, rabbit and rats.

“They’re pretty spoiled,” the senior carnivore keeper laughed.

The team also monitors the big cats daily to see how they’re changing and adapting to their new environment.

But they also include training and enrichment for the animals.

The girls are given “chunks” in the morning before their main meal – which encourages them to come up to the keepers.

Ciara explained this is to encourage them to come up to a certain station, where keepers can look at them more closely and train them.

“I’ve been really lucky to be involved with the training,” she added.

Keeping their natural curiosity up

The team also gives the girls something different every day.

Vicky explained this is to make sure they’re using their natural behaviours, but it also helps their welfare by keeping them curious and getting them to explore their environment.

Sometimes they will put meat chunks in a box and hang it from a tree, so the cats have to climb up to find their tasty treats.

The team has also put different oils on trees for them to sniff, or given them ice blocks to keep cool in the warmer months.

They’ve even put different vegetables in the enclosure — but not for the big cats to eat. They play with it instead.

The girls seem to be big fans of playing with cabbage and squash.

Crowds love seeing lynx at Highland Wildlife Park

The day the cats arrived at the Highland Wildlife Park, there was a crowd of people around to see them.

Rangers have now started giving talks outside their enclosure to give people more information about their background, but also about lynx in the wild and their conservation status.

And Vicky pointed out that between 11am and 1pm is the best time to see the animals because that’s when keepers tend to clean them out and feed them.

She also explained that they’re in a central location and very accessible.

The senior carnivore keeper has worked in zoos for 20 years, and says she’s never come across animals being abandoned like this before.

She said zoos don’t tend to get animals from the wild these days either.

“We normally breed in captivity and swap between collections,” she added. “I’ve never known of this happening before in the 20 years I’ve been working in zoos.

“It’s definitely a unique situation… but I think it was a lot less stressful because of how good the Saving Wildcats team is, and the quiet, calm way they went about it.”

What’s happening with the investigation into their illegal release?

Although many months have passed since the release of the lynx hit headlines all across Scotland and beyond, there is no concrete information out there yet about where they were before they were illegally released into the Cairngorms.

Police have confirmed that inquiries are still ongoing to determine where the lynx came from, and what led to their abandonment.

Read more about the illegal lynx release from January:

Loose lynx CAPTURED in Cairngorms – as first images of ‘illegal’ cats released

WATCH: Footage shows second lynx pair on the loose in the Cairngorms

Second pair of lynx safely captured after search in Cairngorms