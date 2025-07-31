‘Family vibes, friendly crowds and community coming together’: Belladrum crowd reveals what makes festival best in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlands & Islands

‘Family vibes, friendly crowds and community coming together’: Belladrum crowd reveals what makes festival best in Scotland

The P&J spoke to festivalgoers of all ages on the first day of the Tartan Heart Festival’s 21st edition.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Inverness teenagers (from left to right) Jamie, Marta, Miah, Ryan said that the Highland community comes together thanks to Belladrum. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson
Belladrum’s 21st edition has kicked off with thousands of festivalgoers flocking to the arenas.

Around 24,500 people will be descending to the Belladrum Estate over the next three days.

Excited crowds started to arrive this morning, with the first concerts starting after noon.

The P&J, which will be camping at the Tartan Heart Festival all three nights, spoke to the first attendees earlier today.

We asked them what makes Belladrum the best festival is Scotland.

‘Family element and friendly vibes’

Julie is at the festival with her daughters, Becky, 26, and Hollie, 29, and their friends Liam, 21 and Julia, 22.

The group, from Kiltarlity, explained the festival is so close to their home they just walk to it and come back every day.

From left to right, Liam, Beckie, Hollie, Julie and Julia enjoying Belladrum’s first day. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

Speaking about what makes Belladrum the best festival in Scotland, they said: “Because it’s so family friendly and there’s so much choice, many different types of music.”

On a similar note, Iona, 43, who was at the trader’s area with her daughter Gracie, 16, said that what makes Belladrum special is “the family element”.

Iona and her daughter Gracie highlighted Belladrum’s ‘family element.’ Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

The Conon Bridge mum added: “This is our second time; we came when the kids were little, but this is the time where they can wander around alone.

“The kids were like, can we please go to Belladrum all our friends are going!”

In Belladrum due to a ‘mid-life crisis’

Glaswegians Frank, Jane, Jim and Lorna, all in their 50s, are enjoying their first Belladrum experience.

For Lorna and Frank, it is also their first time at a festival.

Frank joked that he is here because of “a mid-life crisis”.

Jane, Jim, Lorna and Frank are enjoying their first Belladrum experience. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

He said: “I’d never done a music festival in my life, so I was like why not? It’s got a really good reputation.

“My friends are festival veterans, and they’ve always heard very good things about Belladrum; about how friendly it is.”

Belladrum brings the Highlands community ‘together’

Jamie, Marta, Miah, Ryan, all 18, are coming to Belladrum for a third time.

The Inverness teenagers explained that all being 18 now “takes it up a notch.”

The Inverness teenagers are having a good time in Belladrum 2025. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

Ryan is very clear why Belladrum is the best festival in Scotland.

He said: “It’s just how the community comes together around the whole Highlands, you get people from the north to quite far down, from Wick to Fort William.”

Meanwhile, Amanda, 33, from Mintlaw, Liam, 28 and Kirstin, 30, both from Aberdeen, explained that they have come back every year since their first time four years ago.

Amanda, Liam and Kirstin said they will come back next year. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

They said: “It’s very relaxed and you can walk about it very easily.

“It’s just got a nice vibe. We will come back next year.”

