Belladrum’s 21st edition has kicked off with thousands of festivalgoers flocking to the arenas.

Around 24,500 people will be descending to the Belladrum Estate over the next three days.

Excited crowds started to arrive this morning, with the first concerts starting after noon.

The P&J, which will be camping at the Tartan Heart Festival all three nights, spoke to the first attendees earlier today.

We asked them what makes Belladrum the best festival is Scotland.

‘Family element and friendly vibes’

Julie is at the festival with her daughters, Becky, 26, and Hollie, 29, and their friends Liam, 21 and Julia, 22.

The group, from Kiltarlity, explained the festival is so close to their home they just walk to it and come back every day.

Speaking about what makes Belladrum the best festival in Scotland, they said: “Because it’s so family friendly and there’s so much choice, many different types of music.”

On a similar note, Iona, 43, who was at the trader’s area with her daughter Gracie, 16, said that what makes Belladrum special is “the family element”.

The Conon Bridge mum added: “This is our second time; we came when the kids were little, but this is the time where they can wander around alone.

“The kids were like, can we please go to Belladrum all our friends are going!”

In Belladrum due to a ‘mid-life crisis’

Glaswegians Frank, Jane, Jim and Lorna, all in their 50s, are enjoying their first Belladrum experience.

For Lorna and Frank, it is also their first time at a festival.

Frank joked that he is here because of “a mid-life crisis”.

He said: “I’d never done a music festival in my life, so I was like why not? It’s got a really good reputation.

“My friends are festival veterans, and they’ve always heard very good things about Belladrum; about how friendly it is.”

Belladrum brings the Highlands community ‘together’

Jamie, Marta, Miah, Ryan, all 18, are coming to Belladrum for a third time.

The Inverness teenagers explained that all being 18 now “takes it up a notch.”

Ryan is very clear why Belladrum is the best festival in Scotland.

He said: “It’s just how the community comes together around the whole Highlands, you get people from the north to quite far down, from Wick to Fort William.”

Meanwhile, Amanda, 33, from Mintlaw, Liam, 28 and Kirstin, 30, both from Aberdeen, explained that they have come back every year since their first time four years ago.

They said: “It’s very relaxed and you can walk about it very easily.

“It’s just got a nice vibe. We will come back next year.”

