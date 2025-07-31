Belladrum 2025: ‘Why I proposed to my Highland Girl on main stage’

A couple “will remember this year’s Belladrum forever” after getting engaged on the main stage after a very special proposal.

Anthony Millson, his daughter Lexy and now-fiance Donna joined Torridon on the Hot House Stage on Thursday evening.

Around 24,500 people are expected to attend the festival this week, and the crowd erupted as Anthony got down on one knee.

Anthony told the P&J he never gave a second thought to the decision, which he managed to keep a secret right up until the final moment.

With the help of Belladrum staff, Donna and Lexy were completely oblivious, believing they had won the prize of joining the well-loved local band on stage.

The couple originally hail from Glasgow and Kendal, with Lexy growing up in Inverness.

‘I knew I was going to do it’

Torridon are Lexy’s favourite band, and Anthony had been planning the proposal at Belladrum for some time.

He said: “It was an easy decision, it was hard to keep it a secret but I managed to and now I’m over the moon.

“They’re my daughter’s favourite band and we came up, stayed in the Kingsmills Hotel and went to see them in January. I’ve known since then what my plan was.”

Donna was oblivious to what was going on, but not to the idea.

She added: “I had been hinting to him about proposing and about Torridon too.

“Lexy loves them so much. But we thought he’d won a competition. He stole my best dress out of the cupboard and bought a new one for Lexy all for today.

“I can’t believe it to be honest with you, I am so happy I don’t have the words.”

More special plans for Belladrum couple after proposal

Donna said the couple will be coming back to the Highland festival, and she has another special thought in mind.

She said: “We want to come back and get married here too. It’s a special place for us now and forever.”

Lexy added: “I love Torridon, they’re my favourite band and so it was really cool to just be on stage.

“What happened next was even cooler. I have been hinting to Dad for a while now, so it’s good to see he got the message!”