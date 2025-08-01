Pigeon Detectives halt Belladrum gig after singer falls from stage during energetic performance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Highlands & Islands

Pigeon Detectives halt Belladrum gig after singer falls from stage during energetic performance

The gig was paused for several minutes as Matt Bowman recovered from the fall.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Pigeon Detectives singer clambers back onto Belladrum main stage.
Matt Bowman climbs back onto the Belladrum stage after the fall. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Pigeon Detectives made a triumphant return to Belladrum 18 years after their first performance at the Tartan Heart Festival.

The Leeds-born band put an unforgettable performance, with lead singer Matt Bowman dramatically falling from stage at one point – before heroically getting back up to keep the show going.

After performing only a few songs, Bowman was on the floor for two minutes after slipping from stage.

The singer had spat water onto the floor of the stage just moments before the fall.

The incident left hundreds of people in the audience speechless as they wondered whether the show would continue.

Matt Bowman left the crowd in shock after falling from stage. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

However, he came up and continued to put on a show full of energy that kept Belladrum going wild for over another hour.

Hours before the concert, the Press and Journal spoke with four Pigeon Detective members about what makes Belladrum special.

Matt Bowman, guitarists Oliver Main and Ryan Wilson and drummer Jimmy Naylor also spoke about the “amazing and lively” Highland crowd.

Pigeon Detectives on what makes Belladrum special

When asked what makes the Tartan Heart Festival unique, Matt said that he feels Belladrum is still “about the music”.

He said: “I’ve just walked around the festival and from what I can tell it’s not overly commercialised, it’s quite vibey.

Matt Bowman giving it all on stage. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“It’s still got that kind of… it feels like it may actually be about the music.

“And you go to a lot of festivals these days and while it is lovely it feels a bit sanitised, it feels a bit corporate.”

Highland crowd is ‘always up for a good time’

The band also praised the Highland audience ahead of the gig.

When asked to describe the people in Inverness and the Highlands, Jimmy said: “Drunk or not drunk, the crowd are always up for it up here.”

Hundreds enjoyed the band’s performance last night at Belladrum 2025. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

He continued: “We’ve done everything from a small pub in Inverness where literally there was no stage and people were loving it then.

“Crowd is always amazing and lively and up for a good time.”

Conversation