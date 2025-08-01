Pigeon Detectives halt Belladrum gig after singer falls from stage during energetic performance

Pigeon Detectives made a triumphant return to Belladrum 18 years after their first performance at the Tartan Heart Festival.

The Leeds-born band put an unforgettable performance, with lead singer Matt Bowman dramatically falling from stage at one point – before heroically getting back up to keep the show going.

After performing only a few songs, Bowman was on the floor for two minutes after slipping from stage.

The singer had spat water onto the floor of the stage just moments before the fall.

The incident left hundreds of people in the audience speechless as they wondered whether the show would continue.

However, he came up and continued to put on a show full of energy that kept Belladrum going wild for over another hour.

Hours before the concert, the Press and Journal spoke with four Pigeon Detective members about what makes Belladrum special.

Matt Bowman, guitarists Oliver Main and Ryan Wilson and drummer Jimmy Naylor also spoke about the “amazing and lively” Highland crowd.

Pigeon Detectives on what makes Belladrum special

When asked what makes the Tartan Heart Festival unique, Matt said that he feels Belladrum is still “about the music”.

He said: “I’ve just walked around the festival and from what I can tell it’s not overly commercialised, it’s quite vibey.

“It’s still got that kind of… it feels like it may actually be about the music.

“And you go to a lot of festivals these days and while it is lovely it feels a bit sanitised, it feels a bit corporate.”

Highland crowd is ‘always up for a good time’

The band also praised the Highland audience ahead of the gig.

When asked to describe the people in Inverness and the Highlands, Jimmy said: “Drunk or not drunk, the crowd are always up for it up here.”

He continued: “We’ve done everything from a small pub in Inverness where literally there was no stage and people were loving it then.

“Crowd is always amazing and lively and up for a good time.”