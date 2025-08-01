Scottish favourites, rock legends and chilled vibes: Belladrum crowd names its dream festival line-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish favourites, rock legends and chilled vibes: Belladrum crowd names its dream festival line-up

The Press and Journal asked Tartan Heart festivalgoers who would they like to see on-stage next year.

Sam, 38, Kirsten, 41, Aliyah, 21, Quinn, 6 and Logan, 3, from Ullapool, would like to see Runrig or Counting Crows at Belladrum 2026. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson
By Alberto Lejarraga

Belladrum 2025 has entered its second day after yesterday’s successful kick-off.

Crowds went wild on Thursday with several class acts, including Natasha Bedingfield’s headline gig and the Pigeon Detectives’ unforgettable show.

The 21st edition of the Tartan Heart Festival is bringing a strong line-up, which will be hard to beat in upcoming years.

We wanted to see if we could give it a go though.

The Press and Journal asked today’s attendees who would be their dream line-up at Belladrum for 2026.

Calls for Lewis Capaldi and The Killers for Belladrum 2026 line-up

Elgin friends Paul, 51, Caroline, Angie and Liza, all 47, had a few suggestions for next year’s line-up.

Paul would like to see Lewis Capaldi coming to the Highland festival.

Paul, Caroline, Angie and Liza want to see Lewis Capaldi and Ramones at Bella. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, Caroline would love to see more rock bands like ACDC or Ramones.

James and Natalie, from Nairn, were enjoying Friday morning with Nina, 9, and Isabella, 5.

Natalie (right) wants to see the Killers coming to the Highland festival. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

Natalie told the P&J she would like to see The Killers performing next year.

Meanwhile, James, who has never missed an edition of the festival since it started in 2004, said he is looking forward to seeing Beluga Lagoon at the Garden Stage tonight.

“I want them to come back next year,” he added.

Young Belladrum crowd wants Paolo Nutini to perform at Highland festival

Finlay, 24, and Ellie, 21, have come all the way from Dumfries to enjoy Belladrum.

It is Finlay’s eight time at the festival. This year, he’s helping his dad Andy Smith, member of the Dangleberries, which are playing at the Garden Stage today.

He told The P&J that he would like to see Calvin Harris next year because “he’s also from Dumfries”.

Finlay and Ellie would love to see Calvin Harris and Paolo Nutini coming to Belladrum 2026. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, Ellie really wants to see Paolo Nutini at Bella.

She said: “He’s Scottish and he’s great. He has loads of good songs.”

Earlier today, the Press and Journal published an interview with Belladrum organiser Dougie Brown, who has given Paolo Nutini an open invite to perform at festival.

Santan Dave and Counting Crows among Belladrum dream line-up

Peterhead teens Kay and Jack have come to Belladrum almost every year since they were little.

Kay, 18, told The P&J that he wants to see rapper Santan Dave coming up to Bella.

“He needs to come up here, if I see him live that’d be me complete,” he said.

Peterhead friends Kay and Jack want to see Gerry Cinnamon back. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

His friend Jack, also 18, said Amy Macdonald “would be quite good.”

He added: “I’d like to see Gerry Cinnamon again that for sure. He’s been here before but he was amazing, he’s one of my favourites.”

We also asked an Ullapool family who would they like to see on Belladrum’s stages.

Sam, 38, who has worked at Belladrum for the last nine years helping with the set-up, was with Kirsten, 41, Aliyah, 21, Quinn, 6 and Logan, 3.

The Ullapool family wants Runrig next year. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

Aliyah said that seeing the original line-up of Runrig would be “amazing”.

The family also agreed that it would be great to watch Counting Crows.

