Scottish favourites, rock legends and chilled vibes: Belladrum crowd names its dream festival line-up

Belladrum 2025 has entered its second day after yesterday’s successful kick-off.

Crowds went wild on Thursday with several class acts, including Natasha Bedingfield’s headline gig and the Pigeon Detectives’ unforgettable show.

The 21st edition of the Tartan Heart Festival is bringing a strong line-up, which will be hard to beat in upcoming years.

We wanted to see if we could give it a go though.

The Press and Journal asked today’s attendees who would be their dream line-up at Belladrum for 2026.

Calls for Lewis Capaldi and The Killers for Belladrum 2026 line-up

Elgin friends Paul, 51, Caroline, Angie and Liza, all 47, had a few suggestions for next year’s line-up.

Paul would like to see Lewis Capaldi coming to the Highland festival.

Meanwhile, Caroline would love to see more rock bands like ACDC or Ramones.

James and Natalie, from Nairn, were enjoying Friday morning with Nina, 9, and Isabella, 5.

Natalie told the P&J she would like to see The Killers performing next year.

Meanwhile, James, who has never missed an edition of the festival since it started in 2004, said he is looking forward to seeing Beluga Lagoon at the Garden Stage tonight.

“I want them to come back next year,” he added.

Young Belladrum crowd wants Paolo Nutini to perform at Highland festival

Finlay, 24, and Ellie, 21, have come all the way from Dumfries to enjoy Belladrum.

It is Finlay’s eight time at the festival. This year, he’s helping his dad Andy Smith, member of the Dangleberries, which are playing at the Garden Stage today.

He told The P&J that he would like to see Calvin Harris next year because “he’s also from Dumfries”.

Meanwhile, Ellie really wants to see Paolo Nutini at Bella.

She said: “He’s Scottish and he’s great. He has loads of good songs.”

Earlier today, the Press and Journal published an interview with Belladrum organiser Dougie Brown, who has given Paolo Nutini an open invite to perform at festival.

Santan Dave and Counting Crows among Belladrum dream line-up

Peterhead teens Kay and Jack have come to Belladrum almost every year since they were little.

Kay, 18, told The P&J that he wants to see rapper Santan Dave coming up to Bella.

“He needs to come up here, if I see him live that’d be me complete,” he said.

His friend Jack, also 18, said Amy Macdonald “would be quite good.”

He added: “I’d like to see Gerry Cinnamon again that for sure. He’s been here before but he was amazing, he’s one of my favourites.”

We also asked an Ullapool family who would they like to see on Belladrum’s stages.

Sam, 38, who has worked at Belladrum for the last nine years helping with the set-up, was with Kirsten, 41, Aliyah, 21, Quinn, 6 and Logan, 3.

Aliyah said that seeing the original line-up of Runrig would be “amazing”.

The family also agreed that it would be great to watch Counting Crows.

