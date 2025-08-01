Belladrum 2025: Meet the 6 most stylish festivalgoers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlands & Islands

Belladrum 2025: Meet the 6 most stylish festivalgoers

The P&J went on a hunt to look for those standing out from the crowd during the 21st edition of the festival.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Lewis Mackenzie, from Muir of Ord, was one of the most stylish people in Belladrum. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Belladrum’s first two days have brought some amazing performances across all 12 stages.

The Tartan Heart Festival is welcoming about 24,500 people from all over the Highlands and the UK.

Despite the large number of attendees, there are some people who have managed to stand out from the crowd thanks to their unique outfits.

The Press and Journal went on a hunt to find six of the most stylish people in the festival.

And we found them! So, let’s see what they were wearing!

Tanya Whyte, 39, Perth

What do you do for a living? 

I’m a senior energy innovation manager at Ovo Energy.

What are you wearing? 

Cowboy boots with a complimentary cowboy hat, a leather Zara skirt, a Margarita cocktail t-shirt because that’s my drink of choice today and a leather jacket.

Tanya Whyte went for a cowboy style. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

How would you describe your style? 

Just wear what you want to wear. Don’t blend in, stand out if you can with comfort.

Where do you like to shop? 

I do love charity shops. I do love second hand because it’s very unique, you get very unique, you get different things there, and then good old ASOS and Topshop.

Charlie Rutherford, 29, Aberdeenshire

What do you do for a living? 

Administrator.

What are you wearing? 

I’ve got it all from Bella all over several years I’ve been coming since 2015. I got the poncho in 2022.

Charlie got all his clothes from Belladrum. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

How would you describe your style? 

Very laid back

Where do you like to shop?

TK Maxx but I don’t shop very often.

Lewis Mackenzie, 29, Muir of Ord

What do you do for a living? 

Cafe manager at Wild Gorse Kitchen in Belladrum

What are you wearing? 

I bought this kimono at the Highland Hospice stall yesterday, I work at a cafe/art flower studio so I just felt the jeans from Boho fit the floristry vibe. The shirt was from a vintage shop because I love vintage clothes and crocs because they are comfy.

We chose Lewis as one of the most stylish people in Belladrum. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

How would you describe your style? 

I like standing out from the crowd because everybody dresses the same. I wear what I want when it is comfortable. Floral.

Where do you like to shop? 

I like to shop second-hand because you find things you can’t find anywhere.

Robyn Thomson, 19, Mosstodloch

What do you do for a living? 

I work at a Spar.

What are you wearing? 

Tesco top, New Look trousers and shoes, TikTok shop shorts, Pandora and Globo bracelet and prescription Vivienne Westwood sunglasses.

Robyn Thomson says she has a council style. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

How would you describe your style? 

Council style.

Where do you like to shop? 

Online.

Tina Cui, 39, originally from China but now in Inverness

What do you do for a living? 

Chemistry teacher

What are you wearing? 

The top I got in China, the skirt is from H&M and boots from Hunter.

Tina Cui, from Inverness. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

How would you describe your style? 

Casual smart.

Where do you like to shop? 

I shop very widely. Mostly online these days. I like going on shopping trips to Glasgow. I also like charity and vintage shops.

Angi Banks, 55, Dornoch

What do you do for a living? 

I work for the Highland Council.

What are you wearing? 

Dress is from Asda and boots are from Facebook marketplace.

Angi Banks says she is a colourful person. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

How would you describe your style? 

A little bit hippy but colourful. I’m a colourful person.

Where do you like to shop? 

I like to shop in charity shops.

