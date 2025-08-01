Belladrum 2025: Meet the 6 most stylish festivalgoers

Belladrum’s first two days have brought some amazing performances across all 12 stages.

The Tartan Heart Festival is welcoming about 24,500 people from all over the Highlands and the UK.

Despite the large number of attendees, there are some people who have managed to stand out from the crowd thanks to their unique outfits.

The Press and Journal went on a hunt to find six of the most stylish people in the festival.

And we found them! So, let’s see what they were wearing!

Tanya Whyte, 39, Perth

What do you do for a living?

I’m a senior energy innovation manager at Ovo Energy.

What are you wearing?

Cowboy boots with a complimentary cowboy hat, a leather Zara skirt, a Margarita cocktail t-shirt because that’s my drink of choice today and a leather jacket.

How would you describe your style?

Just wear what you want to wear. Don’t blend in, stand out if you can with comfort.

Where do you like to shop?

I do love charity shops. I do love second hand because it’s very unique, you get very unique, you get different things there, and then good old ASOS and Topshop.

Charlie Rutherford, 29, Aberdeenshire

What do you do for a living?

Administrator.

What are you wearing?

I’ve got it all from Bella all over several years I’ve been coming since 2015. I got the poncho in 2022.

How would you describe your style?

Very laid back

Where do you like to shop?

TK Maxx but I don’t shop very often.

Lewis Mackenzie, 29, Muir of Ord

What do you do for a living?

Cafe manager at Wild Gorse Kitchen in Belladrum

What are you wearing?

I bought this kimono at the Highland Hospice stall yesterday, I work at a cafe/art flower studio so I just felt the jeans from Boho fit the floristry vibe. The shirt was from a vintage shop because I love vintage clothes and crocs because they are comfy.

How would you describe your style?

I like standing out from the crowd because everybody dresses the same. I wear what I want when it is comfortable. Floral.

Where do you like to shop?

I like to shop second-hand because you find things you can’t find anywhere.

Robyn Thomson, 19, Mosstodloch

What do you do for a living?

I work at a Spar.

What are you wearing?

Tesco top, New Look trousers and shoes, TikTok shop shorts, Pandora and Globo bracelet and prescription Vivienne Westwood sunglasses.

How would you describe your style?

Council style.

Where do you like to shop?

Online.

Tina Cui, 39, originally from China but now in Inverness

What do you do for a living?

Chemistry teacher

What are you wearing?

The top I got in China, the skirt is from H&M and boots from Hunter.

How would you describe your style?

Casual smart.

Where do you like to shop?

I shop very widely. Mostly online these days. I like going on shopping trips to Glasgow. I also like charity and vintage shops.

Angi Banks, 55, Dornoch

What do you do for a living?

I work for the Highland Council.

What are you wearing?

Dress is from Asda and boots are from Facebook marketplace.

How would you describe your style?

A little bit hippy but colourful. I’m a colourful person.

Where do you like to shop?

I like to shop in charity shops.

