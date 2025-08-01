Highlands & Islands WATCH: Kassidy on why Belladrum is the ‘perfect’ festival as they describe Highlanders as ‘wholesome’ The P&J had a long chat with Barrie-James O’Neill and Chris Potter, who said they “100.000.000%” want to come back to Belladrum next year. Kassidy members Chris Potter and Barry-James O'Neill spoke to The P&J at Belladrum 2025. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson By Alberto Lejarraga August 1 2025, 10:20 pm August 1 2025, 10:20 pm Share WATCH: Kassidy on why Belladrum is the ‘perfect’ festival as they describe Highlanders as ‘wholesome&#... Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/highlands-islands/6820227/belladrum-2025-kassidy-interview/ Copy Link 0 comment Kassidy made a return to Belladrum 14 years after their first time at the Tartan Heart Festival. The Scottish folk rock band wowed the crowds on Thursday night during a brilliant performance. Following their gig on Thursday, The P&J spoke with Kassidy singer Barrie-James O’Neill and guitarist Chris Potter. They revealed that it took them “literally two seconds” to say yes when they were asked to make a return to Bella. Chris Potter and Barry-James O’Neill said they want to come back to the Belladrum next year. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson The pair spoke about what makes Belladrum the “perfect” festival, adding that they “100.000.000%” want to come back next year. The pair also described the people in Inverness and the Highlands as “wholesome”. You can watch the whole interview below:
Conversation