WATCH: Kassidy on why Belladrum is the ‘perfect’ festival as they describe Highlanders as ‘wholesome’

Kassidy made a return to Belladrum 14 years after their first time at the Tartan Heart Festival.

The Scottish folk rock band wowed the crowds on Thursday night during a brilliant performance.

Following their gig on Thursday, The P&J spoke with Kassidy singer Barrie-James O’Neill and guitarist Chris Potter.

They revealed that it took them “literally two seconds” to say yes when they were asked to make a return to Bella.

The pair spoke about what makes Belladrum the “perfect” festival, adding that they “100.000.000%” want to come back next year.

The pair also described the people in Inverness and the Highlands as “wholesome”.

You can watch the whole interview below: