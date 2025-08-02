‘Ice cream, Irn-Bru and a can of Tennent’s’: Belladrum crowd reveals best hangover cure to keep party going

Belladrum 2025 has entered its third and last day, leaving behind two days of incredible performances.

About 24,500 people have been enjoying their time at the festival, many of them with a drink in their hand.

So, it is no surprise that today, some attendees are experiencing the consequences of a wild Friday night.

To help them recover, the Press and Journal has been asking festivalgoers for the best hangover cure.

This is their advice to keep the party going:

‘Irn-Bru, ice cream or another cider’

Fiona, 56, and Kerry, 53, have been coming to Belladrum since the first edition back in 2004.

Both festival veterans agree that the best hangover cure is “definitely Irn-Bru”.

They added: “You can’t beat it. Or another cider,” they said drink in hand.

Meanwhile, 18-year-old Oscar recommends getting an ice cream and drinking “loads of water”.

And Keira, also 18, said she cures the hangover with “a slushy”.

‘Lucozade Sport, beans and coffee’

Dan, 30, from Dumbarton, has a whole routine to deal with the consequences of a crazy night.

He explained: “Lucozade Sport to get the minerals, beans for the fibre, and then a coffee, and 20 minutes after the coffee you’ll be fine.”

Meanwhile, his friend Kate, 30, from Aviemore, also cures the hangover with coffee, adding a sausage roll.

Their mate Rob, 31, also from Aviemore, admitted his luck saying that he doesn’t get hangovers.

“The trick is to stay positive”, he said.

‘A can of Tennent’s and keep it going’

Binky, from Elgin, has been coming to the festival with his family for many years.

He explained that last night, he went back to his caravan at 5am.

However, the 47-year-old said that he is not having a rough morning.

“I had a can of Tennent’s this morning and I feel brand new,” he explained.

Inverness friends Craig, 28, Aidan, 22 and Michael, 27, also had a good time last night.

However, the trio agrees that the best way to avoid a hangover is to “keep it going”.

“I fell asleep like half an hour ago but had another drink and I’m alright,” Craig said.

Aidan added: “Down a pile of water, drink about four more and you’re sorted.”

Their friend Michael is adding some food to the equation.

“Juicy burger and some orange juice,” he concluded.