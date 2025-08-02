‘Ice cream, Irn-Bru and a can of Tennent’s’: Belladrum crowd reveals best hangover cure to keep party going

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘Ice cream, Irn-Bru and a can of Tennent’s’: Belladrum crowd reveals best hangover cure to keep party going

The Press and Journal asked festivalgoers to share their most effective hangover remedy as the Tartan Heart Festival enters its last day.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Fiona and Kerry said Irn-Bru is the best hangover cure. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson
Belladrum 2025 has entered its third and last day, leaving behind two days of incredible performances.

About 24,500 people have been enjoying their time at the festival, many of them with a drink in their hand.

So, it is no surprise that today, some attendees are experiencing the consequences of a wild Friday night.

To help them recover, the Press and Journal has been asking festivalgoers for the best hangover cure.

This is their advice to keep the party going:

‘Irn-Bru, ice cream or another cider’

Fiona, 56, and Kerry, 53, have been coming to Belladrum since the first edition back in 2004.

Both festival veterans agree that the best hangover cure is “definitely Irn-Bru”.

CMAT on the Hot House Stage on Friday evening. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

They added: “You can’t beat it. Or another cider,” they said drink in hand.

Meanwhile, 18-year-old Oscar recommends getting an ice cream and drinking “loads of water”.

And Keira, also 18, said she cures the hangover with “a slushy”.

Oscar and Keira went for an ice cream and a slushy. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

‘Lucozade Sport, beans and coffee’

Dan, 30, from Dumbarton, has a whole routine to deal with the consequences of a crazy night.

He explained: “Lucozade Sport to get the minerals, beans for the fibre, and then a coffee, and 20 minutes after the coffee you’ll be fine.”

Meanwhile, his friend Kate, 30, from Aviemore, also cures the hangover with coffee, adding a sausage roll.

Rob, Kate and Dan are enjoying their time at Belladrum. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

Their mate Rob, 31, also from Aviemore, admitted his luck saying that he doesn’t get hangovers.

“The trick is to stay positive”, he said.

‘A can of Tennent’s and keep it going’

Binky, from Elgin, has been coming to the festival with his family for many years.

He explained that last night, he went back to his caravan at 5am.

However, the 47-year-old said that he is not having a rough morning.

“I had a can of Tennent’s this morning and I feel brand new,” he explained.

Binky says a Tennent’s is the best hangover cure. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

Inverness friends Craig, 28, Aidan, 22 and Michael, 27, also had a good time last night.

However, the trio agrees that the best way to avoid a hangover is to “keep it going”.

“I fell asleep like half an hour ago but had another drink and I’m alright,” Craig said.

The Inverness trio is having a good time in Belladrum. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

Aidan added: “Down a pile of water, drink about four more and you’re sorted.”

Their friend Michael is adding some food to the equation.

“Juicy burger and some orange juice,” he concluded.

