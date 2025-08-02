‘The Jamaica of Scotland’: Tom Walker reveals his ‘love’ for Stornoway ahead of Belladrum performance

Tom Walker shared his love for the Western Isles hours before his Belladrum performance.

The ‘Leave a Light On’ singer sat down with the Press and Journal and recalled a trip to the Scottish Highlands and Islands back in his early 20s.

The 33-year-old is enjoying his time at the festival with his family.

Before his show tonight, the star watched the show of Inverness musician Calum MacPhail.

Walker also told The P&J that he would love to stay longer in the Highlands, adding that he wants to visit Twatt in Shetland.

Why Tom Walker thinks Stornoway is like Jamaica

The singer shared that him and his family, from Glasgow, took a trip to the Highlands and the Outer Hebrides around 10 years ago.

He said: “We did a Highland tour back in the day, where we did, I think we did Inverness, loads of places around the Highlands and Stornoway.

“It was when I was playing to maybe 200 people, I guess, I was maybe 24 or something like that.”

He was impressed by the beauty of Stornoway, which he compared to Jamaica.

The artist said: “My favourite place was Stornoway. I love Stornoway. It’s beautiful. The day we were there, it was 24 degrees, sunny.

“When we were on the ferry on the way over, there was dolphins at the side. And then we got there, and it was like palm trees and blue sand.

“It looked like Jamaica or something. I couldn’t believe it. So, yeah, it was a really, really cool place.”

Tom Walker wants to visit Shetland settlement

Walker, who is leaving Bella today, added that he would have liked to have more time to visit the north of Scotland.

When asked what place he would like to visit, he said Twatt, in Shetland.

He explained: “There’s a place right at the top of Scotland called Twatt. I’d quite like to go to Twatt.

“I saw it on Google Maps today. It’s like right at the tip of the top. So, yeah, that sounds like an interesting place.”

Tom Walker watched Inverness rising star performance

Walker explained that he chose to come to Belladrum because his family has been to the festival over the years.

He said: “My uncle, my dad, you know, my auntie, and everybody’s out there. But I’ve heard good things about it, and yeah, it’s been a lovely festival.”

The ‘Just you and I’ singer said he been enjoying Belladrum gigs today before his turn arrives at 8pm.

He said: “I’ve been out there for the last couple of hours, just watching a couple of bands and stuff.

“I watched Calum MacPhail and Riddemption.”

