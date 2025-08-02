‘The Jamaica of Scotland’: Tom Walker reveals his ‘love’ for Stornoway ahead of Belladrum performance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘The Jamaica of Scotland’: Tom Walker reveals his ‘love’ for Stornoway ahead of Belladrum performance

Tom Walker, who enjoyed Calum MacPhail’s gig earlier today, told the P&J he also wants to visit Twatt in Shetland.

Tom Walker said he is having a good time with his family in Belladrum 2025. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Tom Walker said he is having a good time with his family in Belladrum 2025. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
By Alberto Lejarraga

Tom Walker shared his love for the Western Isles hours before his Belladrum performance.

The ‘Leave a Light On’ singer sat down with the Press and Journal and recalled a trip to the Scottish Highlands and Islands back in his early 20s.

The 33-year-old is enjoying his time at the festival with his family.

Before his show tonight, the star watched the show of Inverness musician Calum MacPhail.

Walker also told The P&J that he would love to stay longer in the Highlands, adding that he wants to visit Twatt in Shetland.

Why Tom Walker thinks Stornoway is like Jamaica

The singer shared that him and his family, from Glasgow, took a trip to the Highlands and the Outer Hebrides around 10 years ago.

He said: “We did a Highland tour back in the day, where we did, I think we did Inverness, loads of places around the Highlands and Stornoway.

“It was when I was playing to maybe 200 people, I guess, I was maybe 24 or something like that.”

He was impressed by the beauty of Stornoway, which he compared to Jamaica.

Tom Walker shared his love for Stornoway during Belladrum’s interview. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The artist said: “My favourite place was Stornoway. I love Stornoway. It’s beautiful. The day we were there, it was 24 degrees, sunny.

“When we were on the ferry on the way over, there was dolphins at the side. And then we got there, and it was like palm trees and blue sand.

“It looked like Jamaica or something. I couldn’t believe it. So, yeah, it was a really, really cool place.”

Tom Walker wants to visit Shetland settlement

Walker, who is leaving Bella today, added that he would have liked to have more time to visit the north of Scotland.

When asked what place he would like to visit, he said Twatt, in Shetland.

He explained: “There’s a place right at the top of Scotland called Twatt. I’d quite like to go to Twatt.

“I saw it on Google Maps today. It’s like right at the tip of the top. So, yeah, that sounds like an interesting place.”

Tom Walker watched Inverness rising star performance

Walker explained that he chose to come to Belladrum because his family has been to the festival over the years.

He said: “My uncle, my dad, you know, my auntie, and everybody’s out there. But I’ve heard good things about it, and yeah, it’s been a lovely festival.”

Calum MacPhail
Tom Walker watched Calum MacPhail’s performance in Belladrum. Image: Innes and Campbell Communications.

The ‘Just you and I’ singer said he been enjoying Belladrum gigs today before his turn arrives at 8pm.

He said: “I’ve been out there for the last couple of hours, just watching a couple of bands and stuff.

“I watched Calum MacPhail and Riddemption.”

Read more from Belladrum

Conversation