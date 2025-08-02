Peter Capaldi remembers days working at Eden Court 50 years ago ahead of showstopping Belladrum gig

Former Doctor Who star Peter Capaldi has wowed the crowds during an unforgettable performance at Belladrum.

The 67-year-old, who fronted punk band The Dreamboys in his 20s, recently made a return to his music career.

Tonight’s performance in Bella was just Capaldi’s fourth gig since his music redebut.

However, the actor and his four-piece band drove the audience wild with their quality and energy.

A couple of hours before the gig, Capaldi spoke to the Press and Journal, admitting the man who had faced down Daleks as the Doctor was “scared” before the show.

He also talked about his favourite place in the Highlands, which he first visited about 50 years ago.

The musician also praised Belladrum for its “wonderful atmosphere”, adding that he wants to come back to the festival with his family.

Peter Capaldi on his favourite place in the Highlands

The experienced actor said Belladrum was his first-ever gig in the Highlands.

However, he recalled working in Inverness about 50 years ago.

He said: “The last time I was here I was about 17. Before I went to art school, I used to work with the Scottish Opera.

“I had a job lugging, you know, wardrobes around for them. I did a show at the Eden Court in Inverness.

“But obviously I’ve been to the Highlands, it’s gorgeous up here. Wonderful.”

The P&J asked Capaldi about his favourite place in the Highlands, to which he replied “Loch Ness”.

He explained: “I have to say, perhaps because I’ve been to Doctor Who, Loch Ness remains one of my most favourite places, because I think it’s still quite magical and spooky and strange. So, I like being around there, around Loch Ness.”

Peter Capaldi ‘delighted’ to be invited to Belladrum 2025

Capaldi said he feels “privileged” to be invited to play at Bella.

He said: They very kindly invited us. So, we are very privileged, really. And I’m delighted because it’s such a great atmosphere.

“Even just walking around here and feeling the vibe, and feeling how positive it is, and seeing some of the acts.

“What I’d love to do is maybe come back next year and bring my grandchildren and the rest of my family, because it’s such a wonderful atmosphere here.”

