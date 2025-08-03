Man’s body found in Highlands harbour

A man’s body has been recovered from the waters of Lochinver Harbour in western Sutherland.

Emergency services, including the Stornoway coastguard and Lochinver lifeboat, were deployed to the scene in the coastal village of Lochinver on Saturday morning.

The body of a 68-year-old man was later recovered from the water.

Police have launched an investigation into what happened.

A spokesperson said: “Around 7.20am on Saturday, August 2, the body of a 68-year-old man was recovered from the water at Lochinver harbour.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances surrounding his death.”

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

