Highlands & Islands

Belladrum 2026 tickets to go on sale as organisers hail ‘incredible’ festival

Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival will return for 2026.

By Michelle Henderson
Belladrum main stage lit up in the dark.
Belladrum saw a handful or arrests over the three days. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

Festivalgoers are setting their sights on returning to the Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival next year as the curtain comes down on the ‘incredible’ three-day event.

Belladrum is scheduled to return from July 30 until August 1 2026, with early bird tickets available for purchase from 2pm on Monday August 4.

Taking to social media to announce the news, organisers said they are on “cloud nine” following the success of this year’s event.

Crowd of spectators of all ages.
More than 24,000 festivalgoers turned out for this year’s three-day festival. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

A statement issued on their Facebook page reads: “We’re still on cloud nine after an incredible three days celebrating 21 years of Belladrum, and the good vibes keep on coming.

“Early bird tickets for Belladrum 2026 go on sale Monday (tomorrow) at 2pm – including payment plans to help spread the cost.”

Curtain comes down on Belladrum 2025

The announcement comes just hours after the curtain came down on the popular event.

Sharing a video to their social channels, it was accompanied by a statement, reading: “Bella 2025 you’ve been a dream.

“Thank you for coming out and supporting this very special festival in the Highlands.”

More than 24,000 people turned out for one of Scotland’s best music festivals, describing it as the best for “family-friendly” entertainment.

For Anthony Millson, his daughter Lexy and his partner Donna, Belladrum will hold a very special place in their hearts.

Anthony got down on one knee and proposed to Donna on the main stage, as the crowd erupted into a sea of cheering and applause.

Conversation