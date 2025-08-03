Dubai billionaire ruler installs solar panels at Highland estate without planning approval

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Highlands & Islands

Dubai billionaire ruler installs solar panels at Highland estate without planning approval

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum has applied to the Highland Council for retrospective permission for several alterations at Inverinate Estate.

By Michelle Henderson
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum owns Inverinate Estate. Image: Mike Egerton/PA Wire
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum owns Inverinate Estate. Image: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

A Dubai billionaire ruler installed solar panels on his remote Highland estate without planning approval.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum has applied to the Highland Council for retrospective permission for several alterations at Inverinate Estate.

The 76-year-old Prime Minister has injected large sums of his £14.6 billion fortune into improving his Wester Ross property, which he has owned for more than two decades.

View of Inverinate Estate
Inverinate Estate is owned by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum. Image by Peter Jolly/Shutterstock

His latest investment takes the form of new solar photovoltaic panels on the roof of Loch View House.

The developer claims the panels will “enhance the building’s sustainability performance.”

Improvements completed ahead of planning approval

The details were revealed in a design statement uploaded to the Highland Council website last month.

A statement contained within the planning documents reads: “Solar photovoltaic (PV) panels have been installed on the roof to enhance the building’s sustainability performance in line with national and local renewable energy goals.

“Their location ensures minimal visual impact.”

Alterations have also been made to the property’s ventilation system, alongside the construction of new staff facilities and a new access road.

Developers are urging council representatives to back their improvements.

Request for Highland Council to approve Inverinate Estate solar panels

A statement, within the plans, reads: “This retrospective application reflects necessary and beneficial modifications made during the construction and operational planning phases.

“The proposed changes are minor in scale relative to the approved development and are fully justified in terms of functional necessity, sustainability, and design integrity.

“We respectfully request that The Highland Council support this application.”

The 63,000-acre estate, which lies on the banks of Loch Duich between Dornie and Invershiel, already includes three large houses, a cottage, two lodges and three helipads.

An artist's impression of the shepherd's cottage.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum has been granted planning approval to construct a three-bedroom home on his Inverinate Estate in Wester Ross. Supplied by Smech Management.

In April, the billionaire was granted planning approval to build a ninth house on the land. 

A Highland Council spokesperson said: “The planning application for proposed alterations and extensions (retrospective)|Loch View House Inverinate Kyle is currently under consideration and no decision has been taken at this stage.”

Planning agents for Sheikh have been approached for comment.

Conversation