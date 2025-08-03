Dubai billionaire ruler installs solar panels at Highland estate without planning approval

A Dubai billionaire ruler installed solar panels on his remote Highland estate without planning approval.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum has applied to the Highland Council for retrospective permission for several alterations at Inverinate Estate.

The 76-year-old Prime Minister has injected large sums of his £14.6 billion fortune into improving his Wester Ross property, which he has owned for more than two decades.

His latest investment takes the form of new solar photovoltaic panels on the roof of Loch View House.

The developer claims the panels will “enhance the building’s sustainability performance.”

Improvements completed ahead of planning approval

The details were revealed in a design statement uploaded to the Highland Council website last month.

A statement contained within the planning documents reads: “Solar photovoltaic (PV) panels have been installed on the roof to enhance the building’s sustainability performance in line with national and local renewable energy goals.

“Their location ensures minimal visual impact.”

Alterations have also been made to the property’s ventilation system, alongside the construction of new staff facilities and a new access road.

Developers are urging council representatives to back their improvements.

Request for Highland Council to approve Inverinate Estate solar panels

A statement, within the plans, reads: “This retrospective application reflects necessary and beneficial modifications made during the construction and operational planning phases.

“The proposed changes are minor in scale relative to the approved development and are fully justified in terms of functional necessity, sustainability, and design integrity.

“We respectfully request that The Highland Council support this application.”

The 63,000-acre estate, which lies on the banks of Loch Duich between Dornie and Invershiel, already includes three large houses, a cottage, two lodges and three helipads.

In April, the billionaire was granted planning approval to build a ninth house on the land.

A Highland Council spokesperson said: “The planning application for proposed alterations and extensions (retrospective)|Loch View House Inverinate Kyle is currently under consideration and no decision has been taken at this stage.”

Planning agents for Sheikh have been approached for comment.