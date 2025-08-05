Highlands & Islands Missing Black Isle woman traced safe and well Rainbow Etchells was reported missing from Avoch in the Highlands By Ross Hempseed August 5 2025, 7:15 am August 5 2025, 7:15 am Share Missing Black Isle woman traced safe and well Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/highlands-islands/6821406/woman-with-purple-dyed-hair-reported-missing-from-black-isle-village/ Copy Link 0 comment Rainbow Etchells has been traced. Image: DC Thomson. Police have confirmed a woman who was reported missing from the Black Isle has been traced safe and well. Rainbow Etchells, 22, was last seen in the Cromarty area on Saturday, August 2. It is believed she was in Glasgow city centre two days later on Monday, August 4. Police have now confirmed she has been traced safe and well and thanked the public for their help.
