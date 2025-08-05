Belladrum 2025: Meet our 7 winners of the fancy dress competition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Belladrum 2025: Meet our 7 winners of the fancy dress competition

Between Shrek, Michael Jackson and the Wizard of Oz, the entries this year were more creative and colourful than ever.

The Munro family and friends, from Dores and Glasgow, went to Belladrum dressed as Shrek characters. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
By Alberto Lejarraga

Belladrum 2025 came to an end on Saturday following three days of unforgettable concerts.

The 21st edition of the festival welcomed over 25,000 people, making it one of the most successful years to date.

Artists such as Tom Walker, The Pigeon Detectives and Peter Capaldi wowed the crowds with their performances.

However, Belladrum 2025 was not just about the gigs, as the festival also hosted all kinds of activities and events.

On Saturday, organisers set up a fancy dress contest at the Grassroots stage area.

Bella organiser Dougie Brown told the Press and Journal this year’s competition was the “biggest” they have ever had.

“It’s meant to take us 10 minutes to get everyone around and it took us about 20 minutes just to get everyone to be seen,” he said

Mr Brown estimated that about 200 people took part in the contest.

Minutes ahead of the event, The P&J walked around the Grassroots area to meet the participants.

As we did with the six most stylish people in Belladrum, we chose our seven favourite contestants for Saturday’s fancy dress competition.

7th place: Campbell and Macdonald families, Mallaig and Fort William

These two Highland families made a real effort to stand out in the competition.

The Campbells and the Macdonalds, from Mallaig and Fort William, formed quite a picturesque group on Saturday afternoon.

With their members dressed as Mel Gibson in Braveheart or Pamela Anderson in Baywatch, they deserve a worthy seventh place.

Family group dressed as movie characters including Braveheart, Crocodile Dundee and The Addams Family.
Campbell and Macdonald families made an effort for Belladrum’s fancy dress competition. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

6th place: Shona Mackenzie and Helena Stewart, Muir of Ord

Shona Mackenzie and Helena Stewart were looking good in their Greatest Showman outfits.

Going as P.T. Barnum and the Bearded Lady, they made a colourful pair.

Helena explained that they chose their characters because they “love the movie and singing.”

Two women dressed as the Bearded Lady and the Greatest Showman.
Shona Mackenzie and Helena Stewart, from Muir of Ord, at Belladrum 2025. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

5th place: Kaylen Mackie, Alness

Kaylen Mackie, from Alness, put on a show at Belladrum with his Michael Jackson outfit.

His mum, Gemma, explained he is “obsessed with Michael Jackson”.

“He also loves a party,” she added.

A small child dressed as Michael Jackson in red with a black hat, white band and white glove.
Kaylen Mackie, from Alness, showed some good moves at Belladrum. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

4th place: William and Susan Tait, Fraserburgh

William and Susan Tait also stood out of the crowd with their costumes.

The couple went for Kiss and Betty Boop outfits, a unique yet well-matched combination.

Susan told The P&J the reason behind their choice.

“He likes his face painted and I love Betty Boop”.

A man dressed as Kiss with his face painted and a woman in a red dress and boa with a Betty Boop wig.
William and Susan Tait before the fancy dress competition. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

3rd place: Wilson family, Glasgow

The bronze medal goes to the Wilson family, from Glasgow.

We think their Wizard of Ord disguise was worthy of recognition.

“We just love the movie,” they said.

A family dressed as characters from the Wizard of Oz film - including Dorothy, the Cowardly Lion. the Tin Man and the Scarecrow.
The Wilson family ahead of the fancy dress competition. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

2nd place: Bella Babes, Keith

This friend group from Moray went the extra mile to try to win the Belladrum competition.

Calling themselves the Bella Babes, they made a real effort with their Titanic costume.

Their silver medal is more than deserved.

Friends from Keith dress as Titanic - they are all standing in a box which is painted as the hull of the ship, two in the centre as funnels, a violinist at the back and Jack with Rose at the front.
The Bella Babes, from Keith, before the event. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

And the winners are…

It was hard to choose our winner but we think that the Munro family and friends should get the prize.

The group, from Dores and Glasgow, dressed to impress as characters of Shrek.

They told The P&J that they were having a reunion after 15 years at T in the Park.

Congratulations to them!

A family group dressed as the characters from Shrek, including the Wolf, Donkey, Puss in Boots and Shrek and Princess Fiona themselves.
The Munro family, from Dores and Glasgow, dressed as characters of Shrek. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Conversation