Belladrum 2025: Meet our 7 winners of the fancy dress competition

Belladrum 2025 came to an end on Saturday following three days of unforgettable concerts.

The 21st edition of the festival welcomed over 25,000 people, making it one of the most successful years to date.

Artists such as Tom Walker, The Pigeon Detectives and Peter Capaldi wowed the crowds with their performances.

However, Belladrum 2025 was not just about the gigs, as the festival also hosted all kinds of activities and events.

On Saturday, organisers set up a fancy dress contest at the Grassroots stage area.

Bella organiser Dougie Brown told the Press and Journal this year’s competition was the “biggest” they have ever had.

“It’s meant to take us 10 minutes to get everyone around and it took us about 20 minutes just to get everyone to be seen,” he said

Mr Brown estimated that about 200 people took part in the contest.

Minutes ahead of the event, The P&J walked around the Grassroots area to meet the participants.

As we did with the six most stylish people in Belladrum, we chose our seven favourite contestants for Saturday’s fancy dress competition.

7th place: Campbell and Macdonald families, Mallaig and Fort William

These two Highland families made a real effort to stand out in the competition.

The Campbells and the Macdonalds, from Mallaig and Fort William, formed quite a picturesque group on Saturday afternoon.

With their members dressed as Mel Gibson in Braveheart or Pamela Anderson in Baywatch, they deserve a worthy seventh place.

6th place: Shona Mackenzie and Helena Stewart, Muir of Ord

Shona Mackenzie and Helena Stewart were looking good in their Greatest Showman outfits.

Going as P.T. Barnum and the Bearded Lady, they made a colourful pair.

Helena explained that they chose their characters because they “love the movie and singing.”

5th place: Kaylen Mackie, Alness

Kaylen Mackie, from Alness, put on a show at Belladrum with his Michael Jackson outfit.

His mum, Gemma, explained he is “obsessed with Michael Jackson”.

“He also loves a party,” she added.

4th place: William and Susan Tait, Fraserburgh

William and Susan Tait also stood out of the crowd with their costumes.

The couple went for Kiss and Betty Boop outfits, a unique yet well-matched combination.

Susan told The P&J the reason behind their choice.

“He likes his face painted and I love Betty Boop”.

3rd place: Wilson family, Glasgow

The bronze medal goes to the Wilson family, from Glasgow.

We think their Wizard of Ord disguise was worthy of recognition.

“We just love the movie,” they said.

2nd place: Bella Babes, Keith

This friend group from Moray went the extra mile to try to win the Belladrum competition.

Calling themselves the Bella Babes, they made a real effort with their Titanic costume.

Their silver medal is more than deserved.

And the winners are…

It was hard to choose our winner but we think that the Munro family and friends should get the prize.

The group, from Dores and Glasgow, dressed to impress as characters of Shrek.

They told The P&J that they were having a reunion after 15 years at T in the Park.

Congratulations to them!