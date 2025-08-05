Closing date for Nairn’s The Original Factory Shop revealed

The Original Factory Shop in Nairn is set to close just 16 months after it opened.

The High Street retailer will shut for good on September 20 after being identified as a “loss-making store”.

The unit has been available to rent since May.

Its Invergordon and Peterhead branches also closed earlier this year.

The Original Factory Shop opened in the former M&Co in April 2024, specialising in discounted clothing, travel, home and garden products.

It still has branches in Inverness, Thurso, Stonehaven, Fraserburgh, Buckie, Oban, Stornoway and Fort William.

A social media post read: “We would like to take this time to thank all of our customers at Nairn store.

“We have loved serving you and being part of the community for the last 15 months.”