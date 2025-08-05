Police Scotland reveal arrest figures and drug recoveries at Belladrum Festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlands & Islands

Police Scotland reveal arrest figures and drug recoveries at Belladrum Festival

More than 25,000 people attended the three-day festival in the Highlands.

Belladrum main stage lit up in the dark.
Belladrum saw a handful or arrests over the three days. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
By Alex Banks

Police Scotland has revealed the number of arrests at this year’s Belladrum Festival.

Two people were arrested in relation to minor assaults while one other was arrested in connection with a road traffic offence.

Officers also made 14 recoveries of personal amounts of drugs over the course of the three days.

More than 25,000 people attended the 21st edition of the event near Beauly.

Police praise ‘very low’ number of incidents

Police Scotland has praised the “very low” number of police incidents, stating they did not disrupt the festival.

Superintendent Jane Mackenzie said: “We were very pleased to support the organisers of Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival once again to deliver a safe and friendly event.

“I would extend our thanks to the vast majority of attendees who helped make the festival memorable for all the right reasons.

“There was a very low number of police incidents which did not disrupt the festival.

A crowd sits and stands around the main stage at Belladrum.
Police Scotland has praised the festivalgoers for their behaviour. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“And hopefully did not detract from the experience and enjoyment of anyone else.

“Two people were arrested over the course of the weekend in relation to minor assaults and one person was arrested in connection with a road traffic offence.

“We also made 14 recoveries of personal amounts of drugs over the course of the weekend.

“Once again I would thank the vast majority who attended and hope everyone attending had a good weekend.”

How do Belladrum arrests compare to previous years and events?

The number of assaults at Belladrum has remained exactly the same as last year.

As for positive drug searches, offences have dropped from 22 in 2024.

How do the three arrests compare to Rockness? In its last year, 2013, Police Scotland revealed there were 15 arrests among the 35,000 attendees at the Dores festival.

It also saw significantly more positive drug searches with 114 recoveries.

Meanwhile, this year, Glasgow-based festival TRNSMT saw 19 arrests across the three days it took place.

