Police Scotland reveal arrest figures and drug recoveries at Belladrum Festival

Police Scotland has revealed the number of arrests at this year’s Belladrum Festival.

Two people were arrested in relation to minor assaults while one other was arrested in connection with a road traffic offence.

Officers also made 14 recoveries of personal amounts of drugs over the course of the three days.

More than 25,000 people attended the 21st edition of the event near Beauly.

Police praise ‘very low’ number of incidents

Police Scotland has praised the “very low” number of police incidents, stating they did not disrupt the festival.

Superintendent Jane Mackenzie said: “We were very pleased to support the organisers of Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival once again to deliver a safe and friendly event.

“I would extend our thanks to the vast majority of attendees who helped make the festival memorable for all the right reasons.

“There was a very low number of police incidents which did not disrupt the festival.

“And hopefully did not detract from the experience and enjoyment of anyone else.

“Two people were arrested over the course of the weekend in relation to minor assaults and one person was arrested in connection with a road traffic offence.

“We also made 14 recoveries of personal amounts of drugs over the course of the weekend.

“Once again I would thank the vast majority who attended and hope everyone attending had a good weekend.”

How do Belladrum arrests compare to previous years and events?

The number of assaults at Belladrum has remained exactly the same as last year.

As for positive drug searches, offences have dropped from 22 in 2024.

How do the three arrests compare to Rockness? In its last year, 2013, Police Scotland revealed there were 15 arrests among the 35,000 attendees at the Dores festival.

It also saw significantly more positive drug searches with 114 recoveries.

Meanwhile, this year, Glasgow-based festival TRNSMT saw 19 arrests across the three days it took place.

