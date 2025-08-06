A9 reopens following crash south of Thurso

The A9 Inverness to Thurso road was restricted in both directions for several hours after a crash in Caithness.

Emergency services were called to the scene near Tacher, between Latheron and Thurso, shortly before noon.

The severity of the crash is unknown.

Drivers were warned to expect delays in the area as emergency services dealt with the incident.

The route was restricted for several hours, but has since been cleared.

Police Scotland have been approached for comment.