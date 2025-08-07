Biker dies at scene of crash with van near Alness

A motorcyclist has died after a crash with a van on the B9176 near Alness.

The 31-year-old man, who was driving a yellow Suzuki, was pronounced dead at the scene at around 7.20pm on Wednesday.

The driver of the white Iveco van did not require treatment.

The road was closed for several hours before reopening around 2.40am on Thursday.

Man pronounced dead at scene of Alness crash

Police are continuing to investigate.

Sergeant Christopher Donaldson said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who had died at this difficult time.

“Inquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash to contact us.

“We’d also ask anyone driving in the area at the time with dash-cam footage to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 3167 of Wednesday, August 6.