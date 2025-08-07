Man who sexually assaulted child at Loch Ness campsite still not traced one week on

Police are still hunting a man who sexually assaulted an eight-year-old boy in a tent near Loch Ness a week ago.

The child was attacked between 12:20am and 1am at Loch Ness Camping, in Drumnadrochit, on Thursday July 31.

Police are now reappealing for information after scouring 1500 hours of CCTV footage and visiting around 100 properties.

A dedicated team of officers are “continuing extensive inquiries”, going door-to-door in the local area and tracing visitors staying at the campsite at the time of the attack.

The suspect is described as a bald white man, aged between 35 and 50 and around 5ft 10ins tall.

The child was a European tourist on holiday with his family and was sleeping in a tent alone when he was assaulted by the stranger.

His parents were sleeping in the tent next to him.

Police appealing for new leads into Drumnadrochit assault

Detective Superintendent Calum Smith said officers have had a “good response” following their initial appeal; however, more information is essential to bring those responsible to justice.

He added: “We have significant resources dedicated to this investigation and are fully committed to finding the individual responsible

“Please be assured there is a lot of work going on behind the scenes and officers have seized more than 1500 hours of public and private CCTV footage.

“As part of our investigation, we have specialist resources from across the country assisting local officers.

“We have had a good response from the public so far, but I would again urge anyone with information to please come forward.

“Please think back – were you in the area at the time? Did you notice anyone matching the suspect’s description?

“Even if it doesn’t seem significant, please pass any information on. It could prove crucial to our investigation.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0167 of July 31 2025.

Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.