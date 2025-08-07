Man who sexually assaulted child at Loch Ness campsite still not traced one week on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlands & Islands

Man who sexually assaulted child at Loch Ness campsite still not traced one week on

More than 1500 hours of CCTV footage has been seized from the area.

By Michelle Henderson
The child was attacked while camping at Loch Ness Camping in Drumnadrochit, in the early hours of Thursday July 31. Image: Michelle Henderson/ DC Thomson.
Police are still hunting a man who sexually assaulted an eight-year-old boy in a tent near Loch Ness a week ago.

The child was attacked between 12:20am and 1am at Loch Ness Camping, in Drumnadrochit, on Thursday July 31.

Police are now reappealing for information after scouring 1500 hours of CCTV footage and visiting around 100 properties.

A dedicated team of officers are “continuing extensive inquiries”, going door-to-door in the local area and tracing visitors staying at the campsite at the time of the attack.

The suspect is described as a bald white man, aged between 35 and 50 and around 5ft 10ins tall.

The child was a European tourist on holiday with his family and was sleeping in a tent alone when he was assaulted by the stranger.

His parents were sleeping in the tent next to him.

Detective Superintendent Calum Smith is appealing for anyone with information to come forward. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Police appealing for new leads into Drumnadrochit assault

Detective Superintendent Calum Smith said officers have had a “good response” following their initial appeal; however, more information is essential to bring those responsible to justice.

He added: “We have significant resources dedicated to this investigation and are fully committed to finding the individual responsible

“Please be assured there is a lot of work going on behind the scenes and officers have seized more than 1500 hours of public and private CCTV footage.

“As part of our investigation, we have specialist resources from across the country assisting local officers.

“We have had a good response from the public so far, but I would again urge anyone with information to please come forward.

“Please think back – were you in the area at the time? Did you notice anyone matching the suspect’s description?

“Even if it doesn’t seem significant, please pass any information on. It could prove crucial to our investigation.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0167 of July 31 2025.

Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

