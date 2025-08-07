Why Invergordon Museum wants to block overseas sale of £2.5m bust to keep ‘national treasure’ in Highland community

Invergordon Museum has been revealed as the objector attempting to stop the overseas sale of a bust previously used as a doorstop before being valued at £2.5 million.

The Bochardon Bust, of Sir John Gordon of Invergordon, was believed to have been lost before being found in 1998 during a search for missing robes.

It has since been exhibited in the Louvre as part of an exhibition showcasing the work of artist Edmé Bouchardon.

Highland Council has proposed auctioning the work off, which is owned by Invergordon’s common good fund, to bank cash for local causes.

The bust was bought by the then town council for just £5 in 1931, which is the equivalent of £295 today.

However, trustees of Invergordon Museum have now confirmed they have submitted an objection to stop the sale – arguing it should be kept locally to benefit the community it was created for.

Invergordon Museum’s plan to use bust to benefit community

Renowned auctioneers Sotheby’s, who valued the sculpture at £2.5 million, were recruited by Highland Council to handle the potential auction sale.

However, Invergordon Museum trustees have lodged an objection to a proposed UK export licence – arguing the bust is a “national treasure”.

The group has proposed a long-term loan to the attraction, believing a £5 admission fee could bank an annual £100,000 for local causes from visitors, including cruise ship passengers.

Documents lodged with the council admit buying the bust outright for the museum is “not financially viable”.

However, the trustees argue the ongoing income from a long-term loan of 25 to 30 years to the attraction would ultimately be worth more than the one-off sale.

They argue: “This offer presents a genuine and viable alternative to selling the Bouchardon bust.

“It honours the historical connection to Invergordon, respects the need to generate income for the common good fund, and ensures that this national treasure remains in Scotland.

“We believe our proposal offers a greater, more sustainable long-term value for the people of Invergordon than a one-time sale.”

Invergordon bust to be debated by Highland Council

Councillors are due to get an update about the Invergordon bust next week.

A report to the authority’s Black Isle and Easter Ross area committee explains: “Arts Council England has since informed Sotheby’s, who are acting on behalf of the council, that an objection has been raised regarding the export of the Bouchardon bust.

“As a result, the application was considered at a hearing of the Reviewing Committee on the Export of Works of Art and Objects of Cultural Interest, held in July.

“The committee is assessing whether the bust meets any of the three Waverley Criteria and whether the export licence should be deferred.

“The council is currently awaiting the outcome of this review, and members will be updated in due course.”

The Waverly Criteria is set by the UK Government’s Department for Culture Media and Sport and is used to decide whether an object is considered a “national treasure”.

The three definitions used in the Waverly Criteria are;