Why Invergordon Museum wants to block overseas sale of £2.5m bust to keep ‘national treasure’ in Highland community

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Highlands & Islands

Why Invergordon Museum wants to block overseas sale of £2.5m bust to keep ‘national treasure’ in Highland community

The attraction wants to use cruise ship passengers to give the sculpture a sustainable future in the community.

By David Mackay
The bust Sir John Gordon was discovered being used as a door stop. Image: Highland Council
The bust Sir John Gordon was discovered being used as a door stop. Image: Highland Council

Invergordon Museum has been revealed as the objector attempting to stop the overseas sale of a bust previously used as a doorstop before being valued at £2.5 million.

The Bochardon Bust, of Sir John Gordon of Invergordon, was believed to have been lost before being found in 1998 during a search for missing robes.

It has since been exhibited in the Louvre as part of an exhibition showcasing the work of artist Edmé Bouchardon.

Highland Council has proposed auctioning the work off, which is owned by Invergordon’s common good fund, to bank cash for local causes.

The bust was bought by the then town council for just £5 in 1931, which is the equivalent of £295 today.

However, trustees of Invergordon Museum have now confirmed they have submitted an objection to stop the sale – arguing it should be kept locally to benefit the community it was created for.

Invergordon Museum’s plan to use bust to benefit community

Renowned auctioneers Sotheby’s, who valued the sculpture at £2.5 million, were recruited by Highland Council to handle the potential auction sale.

However, Invergordon Museum trustees have lodged an objection to a proposed UK export licence – arguing the bust is a “national treasure”.

The group has proposed a long-term loan to the attraction, believing a £5 admission fee could bank an annual £100,000 for local causes from visitors, including cruise ship passengers.

Documents lodged with the council admit buying the bust outright for the museum is “not financially viable”.

It is hoped cruise ship passengers could help give the bust a sustainable future in Invergordon. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

However, the trustees argue the ongoing income from a long-term loan of 25 to 30 years to the attraction would ultimately be worth more than the one-off sale.

They argue: “This offer presents a genuine and viable alternative to selling the Bouchardon bust.

“It honours the historical connection to Invergordon, respects the need to generate income for the common good fund, and ensures that this national treasure remains in Scotland.

“We believe our proposal offers a greater, more sustainable long-term value for the people of Invergordon than a one-time sale.”

Invergordon bust to be debated by Highland Council

Councillors are due to get an update about the Invergordon bust next week.

A report to the authority’s Black Isle and Easter Ross area committee explains: “Arts Council England has since informed Sotheby’s, who are acting on behalf of the council, that an objection has been raised regarding the export of the Bouchardon bust.

Councillor Maxine Smith, who rediscovered the sculpture, with the bust of Sir John Gordon, back in the early 2000s. Image: DC Thomson.

“As a result, the application was considered at a hearing of the Reviewing Committee on the Export of Works of Art and Objects of Cultural Interest, held in July.

“The committee is assessing whether the bust meets any of the three Waverley Criteria and whether the export licence should be deferred.

“The council is currently awaiting the outcome of this review, and members will be updated in due course.”

The Waverly Criteria is set by the UK Government’s Department for Culture Media and Sport and is used to decide whether an object is considered a “national treasure”.

The three definitions used in the Waverly Criteria are;

  • Is it closely connected with our history and national life?
  • Is it of outstanding aesthetic importance?
  • Is it of outstanding significance for the study of some particular branch of art, learning or history?

Conversation