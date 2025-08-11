Obsessive man who called ex-partner 50 times in a day escapes jail

A domestic abuser who bombarded his ex-partner with obsessive, threatening messages — including 50 calls in a single day — has narrowly avoided jail after a blunder limited the charges against him.

Salem Aouichaoui, 38, of St Leonards Road, Lanark, pleaded guilty at Oban Sheriff Court to sending “menacing and abusive” messages and making repeated threats of violence during a disturbing campaign of harassment.

He also admitted to hacking into his ex-girlfriend’s social media accounts and refusing to stop calling her, even after she fled to her sister’s house for refuge.

Oban domestic abuse case limited by libel error

But due to what the court heard was a “considerable error” by the prosecution, the charges were restricted to specific dates — prompting a scathing rebuke from Sheriff Euan Cameron.

“I realise you did not prepare the libel yourself,” Sheriff Cameron told the fiscal, “but this is a serious matter and you should have taken more care. It’s not me the Crown should be apologising to — it’s the complainer.”

Despite the legal fumble, the court heard harrowing details of Aouichaoui’s campaign of psychological torment.

The fiscal described how, between January 1 2025 and April 20 2025, Aouichaoui messaged his former partner across multiple platforms — up to 30 times a day — demanding screenshots of her phone activity, accusing her of cheating, and ordering her to walk around her house on video.

When she blocked his number, he simply switched apps — and somehow even managed to unblock himself on WhatsApp to resume the harassment.

Obsessive calls, hacked accounts and Oban police intervention

“On April 20 alone, she was contacted more than 50 times,” the fiscal said. “He persisted in calling even when she told him she was going to her sister’s house.

“He even called while she was at the police station — she missed 17 calls and was asked by police to answer one.”

Call logs showed a relentless onslaught through the early hours of the morning on April 19: 10 missed calls at 1.10am, 23 missed calls at 2.40am, and another flurry between 3am and 10am.

The WhatsApp history had been wiped — but crucially, not by the victim.

The complainer told police she didn’t want a full non-harassment order. She wished to maintain the option of contact, but wanted her ex barred from attending her address.

Sheriff Cameron didn’t mince words with Auuchaoui’s solicitor.

“Your client is intelligent and high-achieving,” he told defence solicitor Kevin McGuinness, “but he has shown obsessive, controlling behaviour marked by fits of jealousy. His actions were sneaky. He has crossed the custody threshold.”

The court heard Aouichaoui, who has no significant criminal record, is a devoted father and holds a stable job. But the sheriff made clear this was his final warning.

Sentencing him to 120 hours of unpaid work, Sheriff Cameron also imposed a two-year non-harassment order, telling the court: “It’s my job to protect people — even if they don’t think they need protection.”

He added: “If you fail to comply, you will go to prison.”

