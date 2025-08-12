Orkney whale stranding: Beach walkers told to stay away from 23 pilot whales ‘as nature takes its course’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Highlands & Islands

Orkney whale stranding: Beach walkers told to stay away from 23 pilot whales ‘as nature takes its course’

Options being weighed up for disposal of 23 deceased pilot whales which beached in the north of the island of Sanday

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
Orkney whales
23 deceased pilot whales were discovered on the island of Sanday. (Image: Emma Neave-Webb)

Members of the public are being advised to stay away from the site of a mass stranding of 23 pilot whales on the Orkney island of Sanday.

The marine mammals stranded at Roo Beach in the north of the island.

It’s believed they had lain on the beach before they were spotted by locals.

Investigations into the cause of the stranding are being carried out at the Glasgow-based SMASS. Samples from the whales were sent by local expert Emma Neave-Webb.

What is happening to Orkney whales?

Orkney Islands Council says it is now “working carefully through options for how to handle the situation”.

This includes the option of leaving the deceased animals where they are and “allowing nature to take its course”.

The local authority says there are “various factors at play”.

This includes the advanced state of decomposition of the whales and the location of the stranding.

Discussions continue with a number of agencies and Sanday community representatives on agreed next steps.

A council spokesperson said: “We would continue to strongly advise local people and visitors to stay away from the area.”

The local council said it is dealing with the incident as a priority. Image: Emma Neave-Webb.

Yesterday, the council said treating the incident as a priority.

However, dealing with such incidents “presents complex challenges and logistics”, the local authority says.

Unfortunately, these challenges aren’t totally unfamiliar.

Just over a year ago, a similar incident involving 77 Pilot Whales took places at Tresness, also on Sanday.

The council has said a further update on what it planning to do about the incident will come in the following days.

Read more from Orkney

Conversation