Orkney whale stranding: Beach walkers told to stay away from 23 pilot whales ‘as nature takes its course’

Members of the public are being advised to stay away from the site of a mass stranding of 23 pilot whales on the Orkney island of Sanday.

The marine mammals stranded at Roo Beach in the north of the island.

It’s believed they had lain on the beach before they were spotted by locals.

Investigations into the cause of the stranding are being carried out at the Glasgow-based SMASS. Samples from the whales were sent by local expert Emma Neave-Webb.

What is happening to Orkney whales?

Orkney Islands Council says it is now “working carefully through options for how to handle the situation”.

This includes the option of leaving the deceased animals where they are and “allowing nature to take its course”.

The local authority says there are “various factors at play”.

This includes the advanced state of decomposition of the whales and the location of the stranding.

Discussions continue with a number of agencies and Sanday community representatives on agreed next steps.

A council spokesperson said: “We would continue to strongly advise local people and visitors to stay away from the area.”

Yesterday, the council said treating the incident as a priority.

However, dealing with such incidents “presents complex challenges and logistics”, the local authority says.

Unfortunately, these challenges aren’t totally unfamiliar.

Just over a year ago, a similar incident involving 77 Pilot Whales took places at Tresness, also on Sanday.

The council has said a further update on what it planning to do about the incident will come in the following days.

