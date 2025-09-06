Gallery: Highlights from the Staffin Triathlon Series and 10K 2025

Hundreds turned out for the Staffin Triathlon Series and 10K 2025 which took place in the Isle of Skye on August 30 2025.

Participants came from far and wide, of all abilities, and attended the Staffin Triathlon Series and 10K 2025, which was back for its third year. The event was set against the spectacular and scenic backdrop of the Trotternish Ridge.

Triathlon participants had to conquer an open-water swim in Staffin Bay, a bike route through the beautiful Skye landscape, and a varied terrain run. Meanwhile, runners endured a challenging 10K over rugged terrain.

Alligin Photography was there to capture all the action.