Why Orkney beaches are ‘whale trap’ after latest mass stranding on the islands

An expert on whale strandings in Orkney has said it will be “almost impossible to figure out the cause of the latest incident.

Emma Neave-Webb is the strandings coordinator at the International Whaling Commission running the Strandings Initiative.

She lives on Sanday, in Orkney, which she has described as “a bit of whale trap” after a mass stranding of at least 23 pilot whales on one of its beaches this week.

With another animal having washed up in Sanday since and others appearing in other areas, the theory is that the initial stranding may have been bigger than first thought.

Those found in Sanday last weekend include a pregnant female and three calves, two of which were under six months old.

‘Pod did not beach due to injury, birthing problems or disease’

This came just one year after another mass stranding of 77 pilot whales on the same island last summer.

This week, Emma has been busy gathering samples from the whales beached at Roo Beach, Sanday.

These will be sent for testing at the Glasgow-based Scottish Marine Animal Stranding Scheme (SMASS).

However, she said the testing process is slow.

Also, given that the whales lay dead on the beach for around five days before being discovered, it will be “almost impossible” to figure out the cause of the stranding.

That said, she also said investigators are working with a process of elimination, finding out what did not cause the stranding.

They have been able to rule out injury, disease or trouble birthing as potential causes.

In the meantime, the public have been asked to stay away from the area while a decision about the disposal of the carcasses is being made.

Orkney Islands Council has said “letting nature take its course” is being considered.

More animals are being found, and they have come from the same pod.

These include a live calf in Westray last week, another animal off Fair Isle, two near North Ronaldsay, and another live animal in Orkney.

Emma Neave-Webb said there is a particular reef near the location of the most recent beaching.

It may be that some whales grounded there and died while others were able to get away and are now popping up in different places.

However, at this point, not much can be said for sure

‘Sanday’s beaches are beautiful – but for whales they are not’

She explained the circumstances of the recent stranding, where the whales were found by locals last weekend, will be particularly difficult to discern.

As they had already been dead for days, investigators won’t be able to conduct a “full necropsy” as the had already begun to decompose.

With two mass strandings in two years on Sanday, Emma was asked if they are becoming more common.

The island has been seeing more than the rest for Orkney put together, she said.

The reason for that may be down to the island’s particular geography.

She said: “Everywhere there are pilot whales, there are mass strandings.

“There particular hotspots around the world, like Farewell Spit, in New Zealand.

“A lot of the time it’s to do with the geography of the area.

“They normally occur on very shallow sandy bays, complicated areas, areas with strong currents, and high-energy environments where the animals struggle with their echolocation.

“They can’t build a picture of what’s going on because the sand in the environment isn’t pinging back on their echolocation.

“All of these things describe Sanday absolutely perfectly.

“Our beaches are beautiful but for the pilot whales they are not. We’re just a bit of a whale trap.

“Overall, pilot whale strandings are not unusual around the world.

“It is increasing in Scotland and it’s unusual for it to happen on the same island two years running.”