Drug ‘vending machine’ could allow Alness residents to pick up prescriptions from 24-hour kiosk

Alness residents could soon have unrestricted access to their prescriptions thanks to plans for a new vending machine for medication.

Operators of Alness Pharmacy have unveiled plans to install a prescription collection kiosk outside the main entrance.

The ATM-style unit would enable customers to miss the queues and pick up their prescriptions at their convenience.

Pharmacy director John Mitchell says the venture is aimed at expanding their offering and reducing queues in the High Street store.

The scheme, which works like a vending machine, has already proved popular at the firm’s sister site in Lochardil, Inverness.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, Mr Mitchell said the scheme is not designed to reduce staff but, instead, assist staff in meeting patient needs.

“It is designed to give people access to their medication 24 hours a day in a safe and convenient manner,” he said.

“If people work shifts, they can pick it up before or after their work.

“By no means are we going to reduce staff. We are trying to increase our offering and make things as convenient as possible for people to access their medication.”

Plans lodged for prescription ATM

Alness Pharmacy has applied for full planning approval to bring the ambitious venture to life.

Documents contained within the Highland Council application outline the proposed location for the new Medpoint machine.

Applicants propose extracting one of the pharmacy’s existing front window panels to make room for the collection point.

The machine is expected to be a newer model than what is currently in use elsewhere.

Staff say the machine will have the ability to store and distribute medicines that require refrigeration.

How will the machine work?

If approved, patients will be able to sign up to use the 24-hour service.

Once a prescription has been ordered, customers will be sent a secure PIN by SMS.

This PIN will grant them access to their filled prescription at any point in the coming days.