Drug ‘vending machine’ could allow Alness residents to pick up prescriptions from 24-hour kiosk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Highlands & Islands

Drug ‘vending machine’ could allow Alness residents to pick up prescriptions from 24-hour kiosk

The scheme has been designed to reduce queues and give locals more flexibility.

By Michelle Henderson
John Mitchell, pharmacy director, with Chris Boyle, prescribing pharmacist, outside Alness Pharmacy where plans have been lodged for a new prescription collection point.
John Mitchell, pharmacy director, with Chris Boyle, prescribing pharmacist outside Alness Pharmacy where plans have been lodged for a new prescription collection point. Image: Michelle Henderson/ DC Thomson

Alness residents could soon have unrestricted access to their prescriptions thanks to plans for a new vending machine for medication.

Operators of Alness Pharmacy have unveiled plans to install a prescription collection kiosk outside the main entrance.

The ATM-style unit would enable customers to miss the queues and pick up their prescriptions at their convenience.

Pharmacy director John Mitchell says the venture is aimed at expanding their offering and reducing queues in the High Street store.

The scheme, which works like a vending machine, has already proved popular at the firm’s sister site in Lochardil, Inverness.

Alness Pharmacy on the High Street.
Staff at Alness Pharmacy hope the new Medpoint machine will help reduce waiting times for patients and enable staff to distribute their time across all services. Image: Michelle Henderson/DC Thomson.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, Mr Mitchell said the scheme is not designed to reduce staff but, instead, assist staff in meeting patient needs.

“It is designed to give people access to their medication 24 hours a day in a safe and convenient manner,” he said.

“If people work shifts, they can pick it up before or after their work.

“By no means are we going to reduce staff. We are trying to increase our offering and make things as convenient as possible for people to access their medication.”

Plans lodged for prescription ATM

Alness Pharmacy has applied for full planning approval to bring the ambitious venture to life.

Documents contained within the Highland Council application outline the proposed location for the new Medpoint machine.

Applicants propose extracting one of the pharmacy’s existing front window panels to make room for the collection point.

 

 

Plans showing proposed new Medpoint prescription machine.
Alness Pharmacy has lodged plans to install a new Medpoint prescription machine. Image: MI Design Consultant.

The machine is expected to be a newer model than what is currently in use elsewhere.

Staff say the machine will have the ability to store and distribute medicines that require refrigeration.

How will the machine work?

If approved, patients will be able to sign up to use the 24-hour service.

Once a prescription has been ordered, customers will be sent a secure PIN by SMS.

This PIN will grant them access to their filled prescription at any point in the coming days.

Conversation