‘Pervert joke’ among inappropriate remarks towards 18-year-old student that led to Highland nurse being struck off

A Highland nurse has been struck off after making lewd comments to a nursing student as well as labelling himself “an old pervert”.

Anton Randle worked as a mental health nurse within Inverness-shire and was under investigation by the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) for his conduct.

According to the recently released report Mr Randle, in his 50s, made several lewd comments towards an 18-year-old nursing student (Person A).

Between May 6 and May 18:

give me the eyes as if you want me to parent you but considering I’m not your parent, it must mean you want me to shag you” He also said to Person A: “One thing to keep in mind is to stop walking

because I will want to kiss you.” Drove Person A to a ‘quiet place’

Mr Randle attempted to pursue a sexual relationship with Person A

Mr Randle’s actions created an intimidating, hostile,

degrading, humiliating or offensive environment for Person A

Following this, Person A requested she be assigned a new supervisor.

Person A and Mr Randle both worked at an organisation known as The Trust.

The Trust conducted its own investigation and issued a first and final written warning in December 2022.

While Mr Randle chose not to appear before the council, Person A provided an account of what happened.

The student stated that Mr Randles actions made her feel confused and uncomfortable.

She said: I didn’t know where this had come from or why he had decided to say that to me. It felt very inappropriate, was an instant red flag, and didn’t feel right.”

In subsequent meetings, including with NHS Scotland, Mr Randle provided testimony included in the NMC’s report.

He said: “The incident that relates to her saying that I want to parent her was me trying to get her to understand that she needed to be aware of the way she looks at people and that some individuals may see certain looks as a flirting signal or an invitation to intimacy.

“The student had not done the homework I had requested her to do as I had let her leave early one afternoon and I had started, at this point, to try and engage her in writing patient notes, which she was very reluctant to do.

“She would look up at me in a similar way to what I would call, the Lady Di look.”

He went on to say he could have explained it better.

In relation to the second comment, Person A recalled leaving a patient’s house and she had her hands behind her back as she tends to do.

She said: “I found it strange how he referred to himself as a pervert and I didn’t like the fact he said he was staring at my bum.”

Mr Randle said in the NHS meeting: “… I did say ‘old perverts like me enjoy looking at your bum’…

Mr Randle claimed the comment he made was two-fold.

He said: “First it was a joke, secondly, ‘old paranoid patients might think you have a needle in your hand’, it was serious advice.”

The NMC panel found most of the charges against Mr Randle to be proven.

They found his behaviour to be intimidating as Person A was physically shaking during her interaction with Mr Randle.

His comments also made her feel “humiliated and embarrassed”.

Mr Randle said the comments were made to be educational but the NMC panel said this argument was “unconvincing”.

They also noted Mr Randle showed limited remorse or reflection regarding his actions.

He also attempted to shift blame onto Person A.

The NMC ordered that Mr Randle be struck off the register and issued with an interim suspension order for 18 months to cover the appeal period.