Highlands & Islands

How new broadband network changed people’s lives in Highland town with more upgrades coming

Rural communities across the north will benefit from a £50 million investment in Highland Broadband’s new ultra-fast network.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Grantown Hub's chair Bill Sadler with deputy first minister Kate Forbes and Highland Broadband chief executive Gavin Rodgers. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Several rural communities across the Highlands and Islands will benefit from a major broadband infrastructure investment.

Plans were unveiled today by Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes and Highland Broadband chief executive Gavin Rogers on Grantown-on-Spey.

It comes after Highland Broadband, which has already connected half of all the rural premises throughout the region to full fibre infrastructure, secured a further £50 million to deliver a “major expansion” of its broadband network across rural Scotland.

Today’s news was delivered from the Grantown Hub, an information and business centre that provides digital inclusion to communities.

Operated by the Grantown Society charity, its chairman Bill Sadler explained how the new “desperately needed” ultra-fast fibre broadband has already changed the lives of people in the community.

Buffering pain in the Highlands

The Grantown Hub was created around a year ago to act, among other things, as a digital inclusion centre for the community.

Mr Sadler explained that they had no broadband at the beginning of the year because the supplier “went bust”.

Bill Sadler said their digital inclusion hub had no broadband at the start of the year. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

Before then, he explained that the connectivity and speed were “very variable”.

However, all changed when the new broadband was installed across dozens of Grantown premises two months ago.

He said: “We were a digital inclusion centre with no internet, so it’s the difference between black and white.

“We are technically a remote rural community and therefore, broadband is desperately important to us.

Service delivery manager for Inverness South Vince Tyronney showing the newly installed broadband network in Grantown-on-Spey. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“Everything you do now, whether it’s a doctor’s appointment, whether it’s getting a bus, whether it’s filling in a form, it’s all online. And so, we have to have reliable broadband.

Mr Sadler continued: “Now, we’ve not only got broadband, we’ve got the fastest broadband in Scotland.

“We are becoming the go-to place for information around and about.”

What rural communities will be getting faster broadband?

Gavin Rogers, chief executive of Highland Broadband, told The P&J in December 2023 they intended to give the “entirety of the Highlands” a faster full-fibre option within three years.

Nearly two years later, Mr Rodgers revealed that they have now passed “50% of all rural premises in the Highlands”.

Highland Broadband chief executive Gavin Rodgers during today’s announcement. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Today, he explained the £50 million investment will benefit communities not only in the mainland but also on the islands.

He said: “It’s going to be a combination of continuing our rollout in the Highlands, but also making sure we’ve got the capital to participate in the Scottish Government procurements, which includes Orkney and Shetland.

“We’re also continuing to build up along the north coast of Scotland, building from Thurso and Wick all along to the west.

Highland Broadband announced a £50 million investment aimed to improved connectivity for rural communities in the Highlands and Islands. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“We’re actively building the network in towns like Castletown, Wick, Melvich, and more capital allows us to continue doing that.”

Kate Forbes’ own broadbands woes in Highlands

Deputy first minister Kate Forbes visited the Grantown Hub today to speak about the milestone.

When asked by The P&J, the Dingwall-based politician recalled several negative broadband experiences in the Highlands.

She said: “Over the last 10 years of being MSP for this area, I’ve obviously done a lot of work from the Highlands, and I can recall a number of experiences.

Deputy first minister Kate Forbes at today’s event in Grantown-on-Spey. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“A few years ago, I was midway through an interview with a journalist and the connection died, and I’ve got other examples.

She continued: “But I think there’s been huge progress in that period and I certainly don’t get the same quantity of complaints from constituents, in fact it’s very rare now.

“It is very rare that anybody raises with me a question around broadband, whereas perhaps nine years ago, it would be the number one issue that was raised with me as a local representative.”

Conversation