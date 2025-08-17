Lady Carbisdale locked in court battle with Scottish Government to save land from ‘pylon vandalism’

Lady Carbisdale has said she will fight a Scottish Government court bid to force electricity pylons to be installed on her castle’s land.

The pylons are part of an SSEN plan for a 400kv Spittal to Beauly power line, which crosses into the Carbisdale Castle forests.

Samantha Kane, known as Lady Carbisdale, said she intends to fight the matter “all the way to the Supreme Court.”

It follows previous legal action against SSEN raised at Tain Sheriff Court last year.

Why do the Scottish Government want Carbisdale Castle land?

In a letter sent to Lady Carbisdale, which has been seen by the Press and Journal, Scottish Ministers are seeking to a remove a condition on the land which protects it from industrial projects.

Lady Carbisdale said the castle lands were transferred to Scottish Ministers in agreement they would “look after the land and use it for agricultural and forestry use only”.

“It will not include a use to erect super-structures on the land, deliberately close to the castle,” Lady Carbisdale added.

The Scottish Government wants to remove the condition so pylons for a new power line can be installed along the grounds.

The Spittal to Beauly power line is a Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks project intended to transport the Highland’s renewable energy output south to “areas of demand.”

Scottish Ministers have lodged documents with the Lands Tribunal for Scotland to amend the land agreement’s conditions.

‘Pylons could spoil Carbisdale Castle hotel plans’

Carbisdale Castle has an over 100-year old history but was most recently purchased by Samantha Kane back in 2022 for £1.2 million.

The Iraq-born human rights barrister then took the castle on a £10 million restoration project, which has gone through several visions over the years including as a private members club and Hanging Gardens of Babylon-style attraction.

The various projects were put on ice late last year after a dispute with Ardgay and District Community Council raised tensions into what she called a “hate campaign” on social media, which local residents denied at the time.

Lady Carbisdale later listed the castle up for sale.

However, the latest venture is a plan to open “the Highland’s first five-star hotel” complete with “formal landscape gardens” and swimming pool “with glass front protruding over the Kyle.”

Lady Carbisdale said the hotel “when it opens” will create upwards of 300 full and part-time jobs for the area.

She said: “It is utterly insane to disassemble the restoration project and devastate the castle and it’s surrounding forest and loch.”

‘Pylons would be outrageous act of vandalism’

Speaking to the P&J about the court action, Lady Carbisdale says there are alternative routes for the pylons that do not put “this land that I call home” at risk.

She said: “Since I received the Minster’s application to try to annul the condition that protects the castle,

“I have been inundated with messages and letters of support, telling me that if the Government destroys Carbisdale, it will be an outrageous act of vandalism, vendetta and discrimination.

“The condition in the title will remain.

“Carbisdale Castle will continue standing proud, and will be the world’s destination, to visit and enjoy and will benefit the community for generations to come.”

In response to the case, a Scottish Government spokesperson said: “It would be inappropriate to comment on ongoing legal proceedings.”

The Lands Tribunal for Scotland said no hearing date has yet been set because the case is “at a very early stage.”

They added: “We can confirm an application has been received from Scottish Ministers and the respondents are in the process of being notified.”

