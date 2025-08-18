Highlands & Islands Missing Invergordon teen traced after police appeal Natasha Reid was missing for over a week before being found. By Ross Hempseed August 18 2025, 10:18 am August 18 2025, 10:18 am Share Missing Invergordon teen traced after police appeal Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/highlands-islands/6830353/missing-invergordon-teen-natasha-reid/ Copy Link 0 comment Police have now found the missing person. Image: Police Scotland A 15-year-old girl reported missing from Invergordon has been traced by police after a public appeal. Natasha Reid was last seen in the Drovers Way area of Milton, Invergordon about on August 12. But police revealed this morning that she has now been found. A statement read: “We can confirm that Natasha Reid, 15, who was missing from the Milton area near Invergordon has been traced. Thank you to everyone who shared our earlier appeal.”
