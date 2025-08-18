Missing Invergordon teen traced after police appeal

A 15-year-old girl reported missing from Invergordon has been traced by police after a public appeal.

Natasha Reid was last seen in the Drovers Way area of Milton, Invergordon about on August 12.

But police revealed this morning that she has now been found.

A statement read: “We can confirm that Natasha Reid, 15, who was missing from the Milton area near Invergordon has been traced.

Thank you to everyone who shared our earlier appeal.”