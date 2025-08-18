Nairn carer warned after making service user sit through circus with soiled trousers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nairn carer warned after making service user sit through circus with soiled trousers

A watchdog expressed concern that the woman then took a photo of the faeces and shared the image with colleagues.

By Ross Hempseed
Manor Care Centre in Nairn.
A Nairn carer has been warned after she made a service user sit through a circus show with soiled trousers.

Joanna Wojtczak is also said to have deprived the person in her care of his dignity by shouting about the incident – and even sharing a photograph with colleagues.

Ms Wojtczak was employed as a carer for the Meallmore-operated Manor Care Centre in Nairn at the time.

How she responded to a situation involving a service user was scrutinised by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC).

It has now released its report, questioning her suitability to work with vulnerable people.

It accepted she found herself in an “unexpected situation” while on an outing with service users, but said she had made an error of judgement.

Meallmore said Ms Wojtczak had been suspended and later dismissed following allegations about her conduct in connection with the service user, identified in the report as “AA”.

In its report, the SSSC outlines that on June 17, 2023, while at a circus outing, she used a leaf to remove faeces from AA’s trousers.

She then threw it on the ground, while failing to disinfect her hands, in full public view.

The care worker then failed to clean AA and, instead of taking him home immediately, made him sit through the circus act.

Ms Wojtczak took a picture of the faeces on her phone and showed the picture to two colleagues.

Finally, in the presence of the service user, she said loudly to her colleagues: “My hands stink of sh*t.”

Ms Wojtczak failed to maintain service user’s dignity at circus outing

The SSSC did accept Ms Wojtczak found herself in an “unexpected situation”.

Her actions were labelled “an error of judgement” instead of “deliberate neglect”.

However, taking a photo, showing it to colleagues and shouting about it, was found to be a “serious failure” to respect AA’s dignity.

The report stated: “Such behaviour suggests values or attitudinal issues which call into question your suitability to work with vulnerable people.”

Ms Wojtczak is said to have shown insight and remorse for her actions, but failed to engage with the SSSC during the investigation, despite several opportunities.

The report noted Ms Wojtczak has not worked in the care sector for about two years.

The panel were not satisfied that similar behaviour will not be repeated in the future should Ms Wojtczak return to the sector.

She was given a one-year warning on her file.

A spokesperson for Meallmore said: “The safety and wellbeing of our residents and staff is always our top priority.

“Following this incident in 2023, the staff member was reported and, in line with company disciplinary procedures, they were suspended and later dismissed from our employment following investigation into the concerns raised regarding their practice and conduct.

“We immediately referred this matter to all appropriate regulators and we fully support the decision made by the SSSC.

“We are always focused on ensuring everyone at our care home receives the highest standards of personalised, quality care and support, and would like to reassure residents and families that any deviations from this are taken very seriously indeed.”

