Nairn carer warned after making service user sit through circus with soiled trousers

A Nairn carer has been warned after she made a service user sit through a circus show with soiled trousers.

Joanna Wojtczak is also said to have deprived the person in her care of his dignity by shouting about the incident – and even sharing a photograph with colleagues.

Ms Wojtczak was employed as a carer for the Meallmore-operated Manor Care Centre in Nairn at the time.

How she responded to a situation involving a service user was scrutinised by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC).

It has now released its report, questioning her suitability to work with vulnerable people.

It accepted she found herself in an “unexpected situation” while on an outing with service users, but said she had made an error of judgement.

Meallmore said Ms Wojtczak had been suspended and later dismissed following allegations about her conduct in connection with the service user, identified in the report as “AA”.

In its report, the SSSC outlines that on June 17, 2023, while at a circus outing, she used a leaf to remove faeces from AA’s trousers.

She then threw it on the ground, while failing to disinfect her hands, in full public view.

The care worker then failed to clean AA and, instead of taking him home immediately, made him sit through the circus act.

Ms Wojtczak took a picture of the faeces on her phone and showed the picture to two colleagues.

Finally, in the presence of the service user, she said loudly to her colleagues: “My hands stink of sh*t.”

Ms Wojtczak failed to maintain service user’s dignity at circus outing

The SSSC did accept Ms Wojtczak found herself in an “unexpected situation”.

Her actions were labelled “an error of judgement” instead of “deliberate neglect”.

However, taking a photo, showing it to colleagues and shouting about it, was found to be a “serious failure” to respect AA’s dignity.

The report stated: “Such behaviour suggests values or attitudinal issues which call into question your suitability to work with vulnerable people.”

Ms Wojtczak is said to have shown insight and remorse for her actions, but failed to engage with the SSSC during the investigation, despite several opportunities.

The report noted Ms Wojtczak has not worked in the care sector for about two years.

The panel were not satisfied that similar behaviour will not be repeated in the future should Ms Wojtczak return to the sector.

She was given a one-year warning on her file.

A spokesperson for Meallmore said: “The safety and wellbeing of our residents and staff is always our top priority.

“Following this incident in 2023, the staff member was reported and, in line with company disciplinary procedures, they were suspended and later dismissed from our employment following investigation into the concerns raised regarding their practice and conduct.

“We immediately referred this matter to all appropriate regulators and we fully support the decision made by the SSSC.

“We are always focused on ensuring everyone at our care home receives the highest standards of personalised, quality care and support, and would like to reassure residents and families that any deviations from this are taken very seriously indeed.”