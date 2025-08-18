Comedian Gary Little dies during hike in the Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Highlands & Islands

Comedian Gary Little dies during hike in the Highlands

The 61-year-old's body was discovered in a major search near the Five Sisters of Kintail.

By Ross Hempseed
Comedian Gary Little, who died on a hike in the Highlands.
Comedian Gary Little died while hiking in the Highlands. Image: Supplied.

Details have emerged surrounding the death of comedian Gary Little who died while on a hike in the Highlands.

Rescue teams from Kintail and Glenelg were scrambled following reports of an “overdue walker” in the remote Highlands on Friday August 15.

Gary Little had been out near the Five Sisters of Kintail when he failed to return, prompting the search for him.

Kintail Mountain Rescue confirmed that the body of Gary Little was located and subsequently recovered with the help of Glenelg Mountain Rescue Team, Police Scotland and HMCG Helicopter from Stornoway.

The comedian had been booked to play in Aberdeen in October.

The Five Sisters in Kintail, pictured from Inverinate.
The Five Sisters in Kintail, pictured from Inverinate. Image: Moira Moore.

On social media, Kintail MRT said: “The team wish to extend our sincerest condolences to Gary’s family and friends.”

News of the 61-year-old’s death shocked the comedy world as he was due to play several upcoming gigs, including dates in the Granite City and Edinburgh.

Tributes have also been paid to a true Scottish stand-up star.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 11.20am on Friday August 15 we were made aware the body of a man had been found on Sgurr Na Carnach.

“The death is being treated as unexplained but not believed to be suspicious and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal in due course.

Have you signed up for our Oban and Hebrides newsletter? Every week our Oban-based reporter curates the best news in the area.

Sign up here for local news straight to your inbox.

Conversation