Comedian Gary Little dies during hike in the Highlands

Details have emerged surrounding the death of comedian Gary Little who died while on a hike in the Highlands.

Rescue teams from Kintail and Glenelg were scrambled following reports of an “overdue walker” in the remote Highlands on Friday August 15.

Gary Little had been out near the Five Sisters of Kintail when he failed to return, prompting the search for him.

Kintail Mountain Rescue confirmed that the body of Gary Little was located and subsequently recovered with the help of Glenelg Mountain Rescue Team, Police Scotland and HMCG Helicopter from Stornoway.

The comedian had been booked to play in Aberdeen in October.

On social media, Kintail MRT said: “The team wish to extend our sincerest condolences to Gary’s family and friends.”

News of the 61-year-old’s death shocked the comedy world as he was due to play several upcoming gigs, including dates in the Granite City and Edinburgh.

Tributes have also been paid to a true Scottish stand-up star.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 11.20am on Friday August 15 we were made aware the body of a man had been found on Sgurr Na Carnach.

“The death is being treated as unexplained but not believed to be suspicious and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal in due course.

