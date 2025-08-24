Gallery: Best photos from Thunder in the Glens 2025

Thousands turned out as Thunder in the Glens took place in Aviemore over the 22 – 24 August.

The three-day event has now grown in popularity over the years, attracting more than 10,000 visitors to the Aviemore and Speyside area each year.

Thunder in the Glen main events, were based at the Macdonald Aviemore Resort. Attendees enjoyed live entertainment, a wide range of traders, and stalls showcasing top-quality biking gear and accessories.

Friday marked the official start of the weekend with registration and a special ladies’ ride to the Speyside Centre, which set off at 3 p.m. On Saturday, the mass ride-out took place at noon, starting from Aviemore and heading to Grantown-on-Spey. Sunday featured charity rides, offering participants the chance to experience riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle or trike — all in support of a good cause.

The Dunedin Chapter’s partnership this year was with the Scottish Air Ambulance. They also announced a pausing of the Thunder in the Glens for 2026, however people are encouraged to keep an eye out for future events.

Check out the highlights from Press and Journal photographers Sandy McCook and Heather Fowlie