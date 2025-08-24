Gallery: Best photos from Thunder in the Glens 2025

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Best photos from Thunder in the Glens 2025

The biggest motorcycle gathering in Europe.

Thunder in the Glens 2025. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson
Thunder in the Glens 2025. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson
By Heather Fowlie, Katherine Ferries, Sandy McCook

Thousands turned out as Thunder in the Glens took place in Aviemore over the 22 – 24 August.

The three-day event has now grown in popularity over the years, attracting more than 10,000 visitors to the Aviemore and Speyside area each year.

Thunder in the Glen main events, were based at the Macdonald Aviemore Resort. Attendees enjoyed live entertainment, a wide range of traders, and stalls showcasing top-quality biking gear and accessories.

Friday marked the official start of the weekend with registration and a special ladies’ ride to the Speyside Centre, which set off at 3 p.m. On Saturday, the mass ride-out took place at noon, starting from Aviemore and heading to Grantown-on-Spey. Sunday featured charity rides, offering participants the chance to experience riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle or trike — all in support of a good cause.

The Dunedin Chapter’s partnership this year was with the Scottish Air Ambulance.  They also announced a pausing of the Thunder in the Glens for 2026, however people are encouraged to keep an eye out for future events.

Check out the highlights from Press and Journal photographers Sandy McCook and Heather Fowlie

Ladies of Harley arrive on their rideout at the Speyside Centre, Dulnain Bridge, for their afternoon tea. (L-R) Sharon Hill of Glenrothes, Shona Irvine of Inverurie and Lindsey Morison of Clackmannan. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Ladies of Harley arrive on their rideout at the Speyside Centre, Dulnain Bridge for their afternoon tea. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Marion Loughrey and Katrina Brown, both of Glasgow. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Left to right is Paul, Nanette Ogilvie and Johnny Reid from Elgin. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Shirley Gunn (assistant director) and organiser of the event. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Left to right is Shaun Oxury, Katie Cottington, Martin andTracey Harvey, all of Manchester. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The annual Thunder in the Glens meeting of Harley Davidson owners and their bikes is. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Left to right is Paul Miler of Glenrothes, Gavin Freebairn of Wolverhampton, Davie Barclay of Ayr and Dave Wilcock of Ayr. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Campbell Archibald and Phil Paton of Angus Alchemy in Carnoustie, with their product at the stall. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The annual Thunder in the Glens. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Left to right is Dougie Urquhart of Beauly, Neil Fraser of Kirkhill, Inverness, Stevie Groat of Fortrose and Dariusz Rossowski of Glasgow. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Left to right is Caroline Envill of Ness, Lewis, Claire Williamson of Pitlochry, Cathy Francis of Keith and Margo McIntyre of Stranraer. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The annual Thunder in the Glens. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Admiring the bikes. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Left to right is Linda Holley of Sauchie, Helen Sneddon of Alloa, Susan Downie of Bogside and Margaret Campbell of Carnock, enjoying their shopping. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Ladies of Harley arrive on their rideout at the Speyside Centre, Dulnain Bridge for their afternoon tea. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Harley-Davidson owners. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Maurice Allen of Scone with his Harley Davidson Tribike and mascot. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
left to right, is Grant Stewart of Nethy Bridge, Angela Duncan with her partner and shortly to be her husband, Willie MacGregor of Auchterarder. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Thunder in the Glens (TIG) attracts between 3,000 and 4,000 riders from all over the continent, and many more spectators. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
One of the early arrivals on the road. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The annual Thunder in the Glens meeting of Harley Davidson owners. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The annual Thunder in the Glens. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The annual Thunder in the Glens. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Thunder in the Glens 2025: Saturday Ride Out. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson
Thunder in the Glens 2025: Saturday Ride Out. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson
Thunder in the Glens 2025. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson
Thunder in the Glens 2025: Saturday Ride Out. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson
Thunder in the Glens 2025. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson
Thunder in the Glens 2025. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson
Thunder in the Glens 2025. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson
Thunder in the Glens 2025: Saturday Ride Out. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson
All smiles. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson
The annual Thunder in the Glens meeting of Harley Davidson owners. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson
The annual Thunder in the Glens. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson
The annual Thunder in the Glens. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson
Crowds watch enjoy Thunder in the Glens. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson
The annual Thunder in the Glens. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson
Thunder in the Glens. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson

 

