Hundreds fighting plans for 20mph speed limits across Orkney

A petition opposing proposals which would see new 20mph speed limits introduced in Orkney’s built-up areas has picked up nearly 900 signatures.

Orkney Islands Council is currently running a public consultation on the proposals.

This has come after the Scottish Government asked councils to look at current 30mph zones and see where 20mph might be more appropriate.

The ultimate goal is to help reduce injuries on roads.

However, some members of the Orkney public are making their opposition heard.

A petition launched when the proposals were first put forward now has just over 875 signatures attached to it.

Petition author James Garrioch argues “30mph is slow enough”.

He states: “Making this significant change only adds to the restrictions we already face, despite our roads being deemed safe for the existing speed limit”.

He also says it’s a case of “preserving the balance between safety and practicality on Orkney roads”.

Where might Orkney’s speed limit changes come into force?

Orkney has many 20mph speed limits in place now – both permanent and temporary.

However, the proposals would make them far more widespread.

Some notable roads that could change in Kirkwall are Thoms Street, Pickaquoy Road, The Meadows, Junction Road, and some of those along the harbour front.

There are many more in the town that would be affected.

In Stromness, the changes could come into place along much of North End Road, along the Back Road, and along the shore front. Many more besides this are also marked.

It’s not just Orkney’s main towns that could see changes.

The main streets in many of the county’s towns and villages could be affected.

Examples include the road through Balfour Village in Shapinsay, the main roads through Finstown and Dounby, for example.

Last chance for the public to have their say on proposals

During the initial public engagement, 1,162 responses were given – 348 were in favour or reducing the 30mph speed limits, while 814 were opposed.

Back in February, councillors approved the proposals going out to full statutory and public consultation.

The council’s corporate director of infrastructure and organisational development is Hayley Green.

She said: “Feedback from the online survey, drop-ins, and community councils were considered before arriving at the proposals you see today.

“Ultimately, we know that lower speed limits can help reduce the likelihood of serious accidents, and drastically reduce the severity of injuries.

“Statistics show if you hit a pedestrian at 30mph, they’re seven times more likely to be killed than if you’d been travelling at 20mph.”

Full details on the proposed changes can be found on the council’s website.

The deadline for responses to the proposals is September 12 at 5pm. Responses must be submitted in writing to iod@orkney.gov.uk.