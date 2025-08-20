Hundreds fighting plans for 20mph speed limits across Orkney

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hundreds fighting plans for 20mph speed limits across Orkney

Balance between "safety and practicality" must be preserved says local petition author

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
Orkney speed limits
A total of 116 areas have been earmarked by the Highland Council to see a reduction of the existing speed limits. Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson

A petition opposing proposals which would see new 20mph speed limits introduced in Orkney’s built-up areas has picked up nearly 900 signatures.

Orkney Islands Council is currently running a public consultation on the proposals.

This has come after the Scottish Government asked councils to look at current 30mph zones and see where 20mph might be more appropriate.

The ultimate goal is to help reduce injuries on roads.

However, some members of the Orkney public are making their opposition heard.

A petition launched when the proposals were first put forward now has just over 875 signatures attached to it.

Petition author James Garrioch argues “30mph is slow enough”.

He states: “Making this significant change only adds to the restrictions we already face, despite our roads being deemed safe for the existing speed limit”.

He also says it’s a case of “preserving the balance between safety and practicality on Orkney roads”.

Where might Orkney’s speed limit changes come into force?

Orkney has many 20mph speed limits in place now – both permanent and temporary.

However, the proposals would make them far more widespread.

Some notable roads that could change in Kirkwall are Thoms Street, Pickaquoy Road, The Meadows, Junction Road, and some of those along the harbour front.

The map of Kirkwall showing the  potential new 20mph zones. Kirkwall, Orkney. (Image: Orkney Islands Council)

There are many more in the town that would be affected.

In Stromness, the changes could come into place along much of North End Road, along the Back Road, and along the shore front. Many more besides this are also marked.

It’s not just Orkney’s main towns that could see changes.

The main streets in many of the county’s towns and villages could be affected.

Examples include the road through Balfour Village in Shapinsay, the main roads through Finstown and Dounby, for example.

Last chance for the public to have their say on proposals

During the initial public engagement, 1,162 responses were given – 348 were in favour or reducing the 30mph speed limits, while 814 were opposed.

Back in February, councillors approved the proposals going out to full statutory and public consultation.

The council’s corporate director of infrastructure and organisational development is Hayley Green.

Orkney council’s corporate director of Infrastructure and organisational development Hayley Green.

She said: “Feedback from the online survey, drop-ins, and community councils were considered before arriving at the proposals you see today.

“Ultimately, we know that lower speed limits can help reduce the likelihood of serious accidents, and drastically reduce the severity of injuries.

“Statistics show if you hit a pedestrian at 30mph, they’re seven times more likely to be killed than if you’d been travelling at 20mph.”

Full details on the proposed changes can be found on the council’s website.

The deadline for responses to the proposals is September 12 at 5pm. Responses must be submitted in writing to iod@orkney.gov.uk.

