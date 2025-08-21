Orkney glamping plans approved despite fears land at Finstown could flood

Orkney councillors have given Finstown glamping pod plans the go-ahead – in spite of flooding concerns.

The plans have been tied up in a wrangle for some time, having previously been rejected.

Council planning committee members visited the site, which is a builders yard near 6 Seafield at present, this morning.

Plans previously refused because of flood risk concerns from Sepa

The plans had originally been refused due to flood risk concerns from the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa).

This was on the grounds that the location was at risk of flooding.

However, applicant Calum Kirkness issued a lengthy reply pleading for the project to get approval.

He claimed there are “growing concerns” among residents in Orkney that the council’s planning department is “finding reasons to refuse”.

Could Finstown glamping pods bring more money into the community?

During today’s committee meeting, councillors drew a particular comparison with another planning application.

In June, the planning committee had approved an application for 15 flats at Kirkwall’s Great Western Road, despite it facing the similar objections from Sepa.

Today, Lindsay Hall asked if the decision to refuse the glamping pods would also “go against” the approval of the flats. He said it put the committee at risk of being “not consistent”.

The chairman of the committee, councillor Owen Tierney spoke in favour of the approving the plans, as “someone who has lived his whole life looking down on this site”.

Mr Tierney claimed that the site has “never been overtopped by the sea”, in his personal experience.

He also said the benefits of the project would outweigh any flood risk.

As the plans would see the level of the site raised, councillors said this would in fact help prevent flooding there.

Councillor Leslie Manson said the glamping pods would be a “boon to the community” in Finstown.

Councillors considered each of the concerns raised by Sepa, ultimately concluding that planning permission should be granted.

