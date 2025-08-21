Orkney glamping plans approved despite fears land at Finstown could flood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Highlands & Islands

Orkney glamping plans approved despite fears land at Finstown could flood

There were concerns about the spot, but others argued it would be a "boon" for the community.

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
Finstown
An artists impression of the glamping pods. at Seafield, Finstown. Image: with permission from Glampitech.

Orkney councillors have given Finstown glamping pod plans the go-ahead – in spite of flooding concerns.

The plans have been tied up in a wrangle for some time, having previously been rejected.

Council planning committee members visited the site, which is a builders yard near 6 Seafield at present, this morning.

Plans previously refused because of flood risk concerns from Sepa

The plans had originally been refused due to flood risk concerns from the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa).

This was on the grounds that the location was at risk of flooding.

However, applicant Calum Kirkness issued a lengthy reply pleading for the project to get approval.

Orkney Islands Council
Orkney councillor chamber, Kirkwall. Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson.

He claimed there are “growing concerns” among residents in Orkney that the council’s planning department  is “finding reasons to refuse”.

Could Finstown glamping pods bring more money into the community?

During today’s committee meeting, councillors drew a particular comparison with another planning application.

In June, the planning committee had approved an application for 15 flats at Kirkwall’s Great Western Road, despite it facing the similar objections from Sepa.

Today, Lindsay Hall asked if the decision to refuse the glamping pods would also “go against” the approval of the flats. He said it put the committee at risk of being “not consistent”.

The chairman of the committee, councillor Owen Tierney spoke in favour of the approving the plans, as “someone who has lived his whole life looking down on this site”.

Mr Tierney claimed that the site has “never been overtopped by the sea”, in his personal experience.

He also said the benefits of the project would outweigh any flood risk.

As the plans would see the level of the site raised, councillors said this would in fact help prevent flooding there.

Councillor Leslie Manson said the glamping pods would be a “boon to the community” in Finstown.

Councillors considered each of the concerns raised by Sepa, ultimately concluding that planning permission should be granted.

Conversation