Gallery: Highlights of Maggie’s Run the Runway Inverness 2025

Hundreds turned out as Maggie’s Run the Runway took place at Inverness Airport on Saturday August 23.

Participants ran, jogged or walked the 5km route at midnight with only the runway lights guiding them, all in support of people with cancer.

The Run the Runway event at Inverness Airport aims to raise funds for cancer support charity Maggie’s Highlands. This year’s run is a fundraising effort as part of Maggie’s 20th anniversary celebrations of life-changing cancer support across the Highlands.

Centre fundraising manager Tracey Gill said: “Saturday’s event has raised over £35,000 so far for Maggie’s Highlands but there’s still time for supporters to collect sponsorship money.

“The team at Maggie’s are so grateful to everybody who attended, it was a fantastic night, where an incredible number of our supporters joined us at this unique event.

“I’d like to thank the team at Inverness Airport, the team of volunteers from Inverness Culloden Rotary Club, The Stag and Thistle, DM Elite, Gary Tuach, Radio Cars and our volunteer marshals and event volunteers all of whom helped make the event run smoothly.”

Maggie’s Highland’s team captured the highlights below: