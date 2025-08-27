Gallery: Highlights of Maggie’s Run the Runway Inverness 2025

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Highlands & Islands

Gallery: Highlights of Maggie’s Run the Runway Inverness 2025

The run is part of Maggie's Highlands 20th anniversary.

Runners take to the runway at Inverness Airport at midnight guided only by the runway lights. Image: Maggie's Highlands
Runners take to the runway at Inverness Airport at midnight guided only by the runway lights. Image: Maggie's Highlands
By Heather Fowlie

Hundreds turned out as Maggie’s Run the Runway took place at Inverness Airport on Saturday August 23.

Participants ran, jogged or walked the 5km route at midnight with only the runway lights guiding them, all in support of people with cancer.

The Run the Runway event at Inverness Airport aims to raise funds for cancer support charity Maggie’s Highlands. This year’s run is a fundraising effort as part of Maggie’s 20th anniversary celebrations of life-changing cancer support across the Highlands.

Centre fundraising manager Tracey Gill said: “Saturday’s event has raised over £35,000 so far for Maggie’s Highlands but there’s still time for supporters to collect sponsorship money.

“The team at Maggie’s are so grateful to everybody who attended, it was a fantastic night, where an incredible number of our supporters joined us at this unique event.

“I’d like to thank the team at Inverness Airport, the team of volunteers from Inverness Culloden Rotary Club, The Stag and Thistle, DM Elite, Gary Tuach, Radio Cars and our volunteer marshals and event volunteers all of whom helped make the event run smoothly.”

Maggie’s Highland’s team captured the highlights below:

Three women in orange Maggie's charity T-shirts look through a photo frame prop.
Fundraisers in the picture at Maggie’s Run the Runway 2025.
Two runners in yellow and black costumes with flouncy skirts.
Fancy dress to the fore for  these two fundraisers at Inverness Airport.
A group of runners inside the Inverness Airport building.
Getting into gear for the event in Inverness.
A runner waves to the camera as participants walk through the airport building.
All smiles from those who were running, walking or jogging 5k on the runway.
A woman in a wheelchair and other participants in the airport building.
Enthusiasm levels were high for Maggie’s Run the Runway 2025.
Runners in alien-style costumes on the runway.
Costumes raised smiles at the Inverness event.
A runner in a dinosaur costume, and others in fancy dress in the airport building.
Some unusual costumes could be spotted at Inverness Airport.
A group of runners chat in the airport building.
Participants relax and chat at Inverness Airport.
Two participants stand in front of a plane on the runway at Inverness Airport.
Maggie’s Run the Runway participants on the runway.
A large group of runners warm up on the runway.
Getting warmed up for the big event at Inverness Airport.
A runner in front of a start/finish line arch on the runway.
Runners were supporting Maggie’s Highlands.
A participant with the Maggie's start/finish line arch behind him.
Participants were guided by the runway lights.
Two Run the Runway participants in Maggie's orange T-shirts and orange fancy dress.
Sticking with the Maggie’s orange theme at Run the Runway.
Two runners on the runway at Inverness.
Participants were led by the runway lights.

Conversation