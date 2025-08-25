Man, 79, dies after becoming unwell atop Skye peak

A 79-year-old man has died after being taken unwell atop a mountain on the Isle of Skye at the weekend.

The man was out climbing in the Cuillin Mountains on Skye on Saturday August 23, when he became unwell.

Police and other emergency services were alerted at about 12.40pm and were deployed to Sgurr Nan Gillean – one of the northern peaks of the Cuillin Mountains.

The man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 12.40pm on Saturday, 23 August, 2025, we were made aware of a 79-year-old man having taken unwell on Sgurr Nan Gillean, Carbost.

“Emergency services attended and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The death is being treated as unexplained but not believed to be suspicious and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal in due course.”

