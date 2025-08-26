Biker dies two weeks after A9 Caithness crash as his family say he was ‘the centre of their world’

A motorcyclist has died two weeks after being involved in a crash on the A9 in Caithness as his family pay tribute to him.

Lorne MacMillan from Arisaig was riding his motorcycle on the A9 on Sunday August 10 when he was involved in a crash with grey Peugeot car south of Latheron

Emergency serviced attended and Mr MacMillan was airlifted to hospital in Aberdeen.

It has now been confirmed Mr MacMillan died on August 25, leaving behind his devastated family.

They released a statement through police.

It reads: “We are devastated to share that our darling Lorne lost his fight for life last night. Our hearts are forever broken. He was the centre of our world.

Lorne’s family are devastated by his death

“He was a best friend and partner, dad, son, brother, uncle and friend to so many more.

“Our hearts will never heal. We request that you respect our privacy as we are forced to accept that our lives have changed forever. We love you forever our darling boy.”

The driver and passenger of the car were taken to hospital as a precaution and later released.

One woman was arrested and charged in connection with a road traffic offence and released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date.

Police are continuing to appeal for people to come forward with information.

Sergeant Neil MacDonald said: “Our inquiries into the full circumstances of this crash are ongoing and I would urge anyone who saw what happened, or who may have dash-cam footage from the area at the time, to contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1043 of August 10.