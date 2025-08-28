Man attacked in Easter Ross village

Police have launched an investigation following an assault in Balintore.

A man was attacked while walking along Main Street in the Easter Ross village at around 11am on Saturday, August 16.

The extent of his injuries has not been disclosed.

Police have now launched an inquiry into the incident, which happened almost two weeks ago.

Anyone who may have witnessed the assault is being asked to come forward to assist police with their inquiries.

Officers can be contacted on 101. Alternatively, information can be passed on anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.