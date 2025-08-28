Scotland-first ‘whale stranding protocol’ being developed in Orkney after at least 100 strandings in a year

Orkney Islands Council has drawn up a strategy setting out what actions should be taken when whale strandings occur in the county.

Sadly, such strandings are not uncommon in the isles.

This month saw at least 23 pilot whales beach in the Orkney island of Sanday, at Roos.

In July 2024, there was an even bigger mass stranding when 77 pilot whales stranded on the same island, at Tresness.

Earlier this month, the strandings coordinator at the International Whaling Commission and Sanday resident Emma Neave-Webb described the island as “a bit of a whale trap”.

Smaller incidents have also occurred recently on islands like North Ronaldsay and Papa Westray.

Following Sanday’s strandings, decisions had to be made on what to do with the carcasses.

This required a joint effort from a variety of organisations and the local community.

Last year, the decison was made to bury the deceased whales.

But this year, it was decided that the deceased animals should be left where they were.

In response to these events, the council is now in the process of drawing up a protocol for dealing with marine mammal strandings.

Thought by the council to be the first of its kind in Scotland, the protocol will set out a procedure for how stranded whales should be dealt with, the decision-making process around this and the roles played by the various organisations involved.

It will also cover “community considerations, disposal options, landowner duties and communication and media.”

These organisations being involved in the development of the protocol includes NatureScot, Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa), British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR), International Whaling Commission Strandings Initiative (IWC Strandings Initiative), Scottish Marine Animal Strandings Scheme (SMASS), NHS Orkney public health officials, local elected members, community representatives, residents in the area and the landowners of the site

The council has said, while strandings can be commonplace, mass strandings present a “unique sets of challenges for those responding to the incident”.

The ultimate decision on what to do with the whale carcasses depends on several factors.

As it stands, the exact details of the protocol are yet to be signed off.

Hayley Green, the council’s corporate director for infrastructure and organisational development, said: “Formulating this has of course been an offshoot of the two recent incidents

“However, it’s also a community-driven thing, and very much reflects the learning we have done between us.

“Every stranding we’ve dealt over the years has its own circumstances.

“This means we’re learning and developing that response all the time

“There’s a number of organisations and statutory agencies involved and it’s about bringing all that expertise, knowledge, advice and skills together and making sure that we’re working in the most respectful and effective way to come up with the best solution in what can be very emotive and upsetting circumstances.”

Councillor Stephen Clackson represents the county’s North Isle ward and lives in Sanday.

Dr Clackson referenced the protocol in his monthly newsletter. In it, he said it will mark a “significant step forward in coordinated stranding responses”.

“Whale strandings tend to happen out of the blue – quite literally”, he said

“So, it is useful for all the agencies to know in advance what is expected of them and what to do when they do happen.

“I think the beaching on Sanday last year was a wake-up call, especially given the scale of it.

“At the time, we were metaphorically drafting the definitive textbook on how to deal effectively and efficiently with a large number of beached whales as we went along.

Dr Clackson was asked how such strandings affect local communities when they occur.

He said: “Last year’s beaching did affect parts of the community because of its size and location and the need to deploy local folk to help to move the carcasses some distance across the island to bury them.

“This year’s smaller stranding has not been so disruptive, because the carcasses are out of the way and do not present any nuisance.”

Tom Hadley is the Orkney Area Coordinator for British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR).

He said: “Mass strandings are inherently complex incidents that demand a coordinated, multi-partnership response.

“In Orkney, this is further complicated by the unique geography of the archipelago, which often means we rely even more heavily on our communities and partner organisations to respond effectively to rapidly evolving situations.

“It’s been a real positive to work alongside Orkney Islands Council and contribute to the development of this protocol.

“I believe it will strengthen our collective ability to respond even more efficiently in the future.”

Work on the council’s protocol is continuing, and it is hoped to have a document published in due course