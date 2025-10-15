‘It was my dream job since primary school’: Fort William undertaker on the life of a funeral director

It is not uncommon for primary school pupils to dream of becoming sports celebrities, movie stars or astronauts.

However, Lochaber-born Jamie Manson always had a different dream job in mind.

The 33-year-old told The P&J that his dream since primary school was to become a funeral director, which he achieved at the age of 21 after starting in the funeral industry at just 17.

And, at 26, he took over Lochaber’s leading independent funeral director, Manson & MacBeath, which he runs with co-owner Beth MacBeath.

The P&J spoke to Mr Manson to learn more about his profession, which he said has “never felt like a job, but a calling”, including:

Why becoming an undertaker was his dream job since primary school.

The day in the life of a funeral director in the Highlands.

The emotions behind the organisation of funerals of friends and family.

What qualities a good funeral director should have.

Why funeral director was Jamie Manson’s dream job

Mr Manson explained that becoming a funeral director was his dream job “from an early age”.

He told The P&J: “It was more a calling in life to help people, being able to guide families through grief. It’s never felt like a job; it’s more of an honour, really.

“Certainly, from a young age, since primary school, every time I saw a hearse on the road, I was always fascinated by that. You know, just the whole sort of solemnity about funerals.”

He started his career at 17 at Mike McFall Funeral Directors and at 21, he became the only fully qualified funeral director in the whole of Lochaber.

At 26, he purchased the company when Mike McFall retired, and in 2020, together with co-owner Beth MacBeath, they renamed it Manson and MacBeath Funeral Directors.

The pair, who are currently doing about 70% of the services in the town, are undertaking a six-figure renovation of their premises.

“We’ve opened our new building, a new bereavement care facility beside our current funeral home that can hold up to 40 people.

“It was about creating a state-of-the-art mortuary facility where we can prepare people in the most dignified and best way possible,” he explained.

A day in the life of a funeral director in the Highlands

The young undertaker, who offers a 24-hour service, said “it’s never the same day twice”.

He said: “You could be called out at 2am and have to do a 100-mile trip and then still have to come back to do a funeral at 9am.

“It’s just one of these jobs, you know, you could end up anywhere at any time, really.”

He admits that the job can be “mentally tiring”.

“Especially when you’re busy, it can be quite stressful, you need to make sure you’ve got everything in place for each funeral and we could have 12 funerals on at the same time,” he added.

The 33-year-old said being a funeral director in the Highlands is “different”.

He explained that funerals on the West Coast are still “very traditional” compared to other parts of the country.

He said: “The West Coast of Scotland is a very traditional place, funerals are very traditional and very sort of localised, whereas in cities it’s different.

“They do 90% cremation in cities, while we’re still mainly burial; we are in a very traditional place when it comes to funerals.

“When we provide funerals in the more remote areas, they’ve all got their own traditions that date back years and years.”

Mr Manson explained they often have to travel hundreds of miles, as they cover the Outer Hebrides, including Barra and Uist.

The funeral director added they have also been as far down as Liverpool and London, as well as Wales and Ireland for interments, cremations and the collection of ashes and people.

How Lochaber undertaker deals with funerals of family and friends

The West Coast undertaker explained that in the job, they deal with some “very difficult circumstances”, including children’s and sudden deaths.

He also recalls “emotional times” when he has had to organise funerals for people he was close to.

He explained: “Because we live in a small town as well, sometimes I’m dealing with friend. I know most people, and if I don’t know them, I know a connection to them.

“So, it can be quite emotional at times, certainly when it’s people I know, or my own family.”

“But what helps me is remembering why I do it, which is to give people that comfort, support, reassurance.

“At times it can be quite heavy going, but you balance that out by taking pride, knowing that you’ve helped families through something that’s really, really difficult and makes the challenge worthwhile, to be honest.”

What are the qualities a good funeral director should have?

Mr Manson, who works closely with Golden Charter, the UK’s largest provider of pre-paid funeral plans, thinks a “good funeral director” must be “understanding, patient, and have good strength and compassion”.

Despite the difficulties, he thinks it is “absolutely” a rewarding job.

He said: “For me, it’s never been easy, but it’s always been meaningful.

“I mean, it’s never just been a career. It’s kind of a way of life, and I feel absolutely privileged to be doing this.

“It’s very humbling, it’s about earning people’s trust and showing you’re capable of dealing with their loved ones with the most care, dignity, respect, and empathy.”

Read more from the Highlands