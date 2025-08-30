Floral tributes laid in memory of three Fort William teens who died in Highland crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Highlands & Islands

Floral tributes laid in memory of three Fort William teens who died in Highland crash

Fort William Shinty Club along with other sports teams have paid tribute with a minute's silence.

By Ross Hempseed
A banner and flowers have been laid outside Lochaber Leisure Centre. Image: North West Skye FC
A banner and flowers have been laid outside Lochaber Leisure Centre. Image: North West Skye FC

There has been an outpouring of tributes to three teenagers who were killed in a crash near Arisaig in the Highlands.

The three young men named locally as Fergus Ward, Lewis Knox and Jordan Cameron were killed in a one-car crash on Thursday.

All three were understood to reside in the Fort William area.

A banner reading “RIP Fergus Lewis Jordan” has been placed on a fence at Lochaber Leisure Centre, where dozens of floral tributes have been laid.

Fergus and Lewis were known for their talents on the shinty field having played for Fort William Shinty Club.

Following the news of their deaths, the club issued a tribute, and also honoured them with a minute’s silence during Saturday’s match.

Floral tributes have been laid in Fort William. Image: North West Skye FC

The statement read: “It is with great sadness that our community has lost three young local men this week.

“Our deepest heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of Fergus, Lewis and Jordan at this very difficult time.

“Fergus Ward and Lewis Knox were both regular members of FWSC, developing right through the youth ranks and were an integral part of the current u17s squad.

“Both boys have deep family connections to the club. Four of the Knox brothers have played for the club throughout the years, with Alan being the current first team co-manager.

Fort William pays tribute to three teens killed in crash

“Fergus’ grandad Peter Black was club president for many years and gave over 30 years service to FWSC.

“The boys will be greatly missed by their families, friends and the wider community.

“May they rest in peace.”

Fort William Football Club also had a minute’s silence in memory of the three young men.

They wrote: “Fort William Football Club send our love, thoughts and prayers to their families and friends at this horrific time.”

Several other sports teams from across the West Coast and Highlands have also paid tribute.

Police are investigating the crash

The fatal accident took place on the A830 road south of Arisaig shortly after 11pm on Thursday August 28.

It involved a white Ford Fiesta.

The driver and two passengers were confirmed dead at the scene.

Police are now appealing for information for the public.

Inspector Donnie MacKinnon said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the people who died as a result of this crash.

“Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances, and I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash and hasn’t already spoken to officers to get in touch.

“I would also appeal to anyone who was in the area and who may have dash cam footage which could assist to contact us.”

Conversation