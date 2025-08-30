Floral tributes laid in memory of three Fort William teens who died in Highland crash

There has been an outpouring of tributes to three teenagers who were killed in a crash near Arisaig in the Highlands.

The three young men named locally as Fergus Ward, Lewis Knox and Jordan Cameron were killed in a one-car crash on Thursday.

All three were understood to reside in the Fort William area.

A banner reading “RIP Fergus Lewis Jordan” has been placed on a fence at Lochaber Leisure Centre, where dozens of floral tributes have been laid.

Fergus and Lewis were known for their talents on the shinty field having played for Fort William Shinty Club.

Following the news of their deaths, the club issued a tribute, and also honoured them with a minute’s silence during Saturday’s match.

The statement read: “It is with great sadness that our community has lost three young local men this week.

“Our deepest heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of Fergus, Lewis and Jordan at this very difficult time.

“Fergus Ward and Lewis Knox were both regular members of FWSC, developing right through the youth ranks and were an integral part of the current u17s squad.

“Both boys have deep family connections to the club. Four of the Knox brothers have played for the club throughout the years, with Alan being the current first team co-manager.

Fort William pays tribute to three teens killed in crash

“Fergus’ grandad Peter Black was club president for many years and gave over 30 years service to FWSC.

“The boys will be greatly missed by their families, friends and the wider community.

“May they rest in peace.”

Fort William Football Club also had a minute’s silence in memory of the three young men.

They wrote: “Fort William Football Club send our love, thoughts and prayers to their families and friends at this horrific time.”

Several other sports teams from across the West Coast and Highlands have also paid tribute.

Police are investigating the crash

The fatal accident took place on the A830 road south of Arisaig shortly after 11pm on Thursday August 28.

It involved a white Ford Fiesta.

The driver and two passengers were confirmed dead at the scene.

Police are now appealing for information for the public.

Inspector Donnie MacKinnon said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the people who died as a result of this crash.

“Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances, and I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash and hasn’t already spoken to officers to get in touch.

“I would also appeal to anyone who was in the area and who may have dash cam footage which could assist to contact us.”