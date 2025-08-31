Fort William footballer remembered by club after death in Highland crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Highlands & Islands

Fort William footballer remembered by club after death in Highland crash

Jordan Cameron died along with his two friends Lewis Knox and Fergus Ward in the tragic collision near Arisaig.

By Ross Hempseed
Jordan Cameron played for Fort William Football Club. Image: Fort William FC.
Jordan Cameron played for Fort William Football Club. Image: Fort William FC.

A talented football player from Fort William has been remembered by his club following his sudden death in a car crash on the A830.

Jordan Cameron was part of Fort William Football Club and had risen in the ranks from a youth playing for the under-12s.

He then went on to play for the 16s and 18s and was part of the title-winning team last season – a remarkable achievement.

Following his tragic death, Fort William FC put out a tribute describing Jordan as both “terrific” and “talented”.

The statement reads: “It is with deep sadness that we share our heartfelt condolences following the recent loss within our local community of young teenage lads, Jordan, Lewis and Fergus, who sadly lost their lives this week.

Floral tributes have been laid in Fort William. Image: North West Skye FC

“The thoughts of everyone at Fort William Football Club are with their loved ones, friends, and the community affected during this difficult time.

“Jordan was a part of our Title Winning Under-18 side last season, and was a major part of the team as they lifted the trophy at the end of the season. Jordan was such a terrific footballer who came through our youth system for many years, who has also played for our reserve side in the West Highland League.”

Jordan’s former coaches, Andrew, John and Norman released a joint tribute: “Jordan was a very talented footballer and a pleasure to coach over the years we had him at 16s and 18s. He’ll be deeply missed by us and everyone who knew him. We are sending our condolences to Jordan’s family and also to the families of Lewis and Fergus.”

Jordan died along with two friends, Lewis Knox and Fergus Ward, both shinty players for Fort William Shinty Club.

‘Jordan was such a terrific footballer’

Flowers have been laid at the King George V Park next to the Lochaber Leisure Centre, where the three young men would have played matches.

A minute’s silence was also held before Saturday’s match.

Jordan Cameron who played with Fort William FC, died in a crash on Thursday. Image: Fort William FC

The three men were “hugely popular” within the local community, with friends and residents coming together to create a memorial for them.

Fort William FC added: “The outpouring of love and support from the local community to the boys’ friends and families has been nothing short of outstanding, and shows how amazing this town is when we all come together.

“Football is more than just a game – it’s about the people who make it special. Whether on the pitch, in the stands, or behind the scenes, every member of our club leaves a lasting legacy.

“We honour that legacy today with respect, gratitude, and love.”

Club chaplain Paul Fletcher also issued a statement.

It reads: “We gather together among family and friends and as a community at times of difficult news and loss to support each other.

“We bring to mind our memories and all the fond things we can remember, the fun times and the sad times. And this is especially so when we lose people so young and so tragically and particularly the local young people who died this week.

“They live on in our thoughts and among the friendships we shared with them and their achievements and we celebrate all the things in which they were great.”

The three teenagers died following a one-car crash on the A830 near Arisaig on the night of Thursday August 28.

Police are continuing to investigate what happened.

Conversation