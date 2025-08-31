Fort William footballer remembered by club after death in Highland crash

A talented football player from Fort William has been remembered by his club following his sudden death in a car crash on the A830.

Jordan Cameron was part of Fort William Football Club and had risen in the ranks from a youth playing for the under-12s.

He then went on to play for the 16s and 18s and was part of the title-winning team last season – a remarkable achievement.

Following his tragic death, Fort William FC put out a tribute describing Jordan as both “terrific” and “talented”.

The statement reads: “It is with deep sadness that we share our heartfelt condolences following the recent loss within our local community of young teenage lads, Jordan, Lewis and Fergus, who sadly lost their lives this week.

“The thoughts of everyone at Fort William Football Club are with their loved ones, friends, and the community affected during this difficult time.

“Jordan was a part of our Title Winning Under-18 side last season, and was a major part of the team as they lifted the trophy at the end of the season. Jordan was such a terrific footballer who came through our youth system for many years, who has also played for our reserve side in the West Highland League.”

Jordan’s former coaches, Andrew, John and Norman released a joint tribute: “Jordan was a very talented footballer and a pleasure to coach over the years we had him at 16s and 18s. He’ll be deeply missed by us and everyone who knew him. We are sending our condolences to Jordan’s family and also to the families of Lewis and Fergus.”

Jordan died along with two friends, Lewis Knox and Fergus Ward, both shinty players for Fort William Shinty Club.

‘Jordan was such a terrific footballer’

Flowers have been laid at the King George V Park next to the Lochaber Leisure Centre, where the three young men would have played matches.

A minute’s silence was also held before Saturday’s match.

The three men were “hugely popular” within the local community, with friends and residents coming together to create a memorial for them.

Fort William FC added: “The outpouring of love and support from the local community to the boys’ friends and families has been nothing short of outstanding, and shows how amazing this town is when we all come together.

“Football is more than just a game – it’s about the people who make it special. Whether on the pitch, in the stands, or behind the scenes, every member of our club leaves a lasting legacy.

“We honour that legacy today with respect, gratitude, and love.”

Club chaplain Paul Fletcher also issued a statement.

It reads: “We gather together among family and friends and as a community at times of difficult news and loss to support each other.

“We bring to mind our memories and all the fond things we can remember, the fun times and the sad times. And this is especially so when we lose people so young and so tragically and particularly the local young people who died this week.

“They live on in our thoughts and among the friendships we shared with them and their achievements and we celebrate all the things in which they were great.”

The three teenagers died following a one-car crash on the A830 near Arisaig on the night of Thursday August 28.

Police are continuing to investigate what happened.