Orkney council goes £1.6 million overbudget on its utility bills despite CUTTING its electricity and oil usage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Highlands & Islands

Orkney council goes £1.6 million overbudget on its utility bills despite CUTTING its electricity and oil usage

Council's head of property says he is left with his head in his hands over how to solve electricity bill problem

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
Orkney Islands Council
Orkney councillor chamber, Kirkwall. Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson.

Orkney Islands Council’s budget for paying its power bills has soared £1.6 million over budget – despite the local authority reducing its electricity and oil use.

Bosses had put aside £4.98 million to cover the electricity, water and oil bills for the authority’s estate, including offices and schools across the county.

But, at the end of the financial 2024/15 financial year, a huge £6.65 million was spent.

The report states the “electricity spend” in particular was up by 20%, despite consumption being “slightly down”.

The report also says that the solution may be increasing the budget on the utilities holding account in future.

The money to cover the overspend on the account will have to come from within the council.

‘Council should be looking at basic housekeeping’

However, councillor Mellissa Thomson argued that with council tax rising, the local authority should be looking at reducing costs as much as possible.

Earlier this year, Orkney’s council implemented one of the highest council tax rises in the country, at 15%.

The county also has some of the highest electricity costs in the UK.

Councillor Thomson said: “Rather than increasing the budget, shouldn’t we be looking at our costs and what we could do to reduce the use of electricity?

“It would be basic housekeeping that, if something is costing more, we would be looking to reduce it.

Orkney schools
The council is looking at installing new LED light fixtures at its schools. Image: Andrew Stewart / DC Thomson.

“Within the council, paper towels have disappeared and now we’re all blasting electricity to dry our hands.

“Is that the best use of electricity? Are we wasting money everywhere else doing the same?

“I’m just wondering what we’re going to do.”

Power bills has council boss with ‘head in hands’

In response, the council’s head of property, asset management and facilities, Kenny Macpherson admitted the electricity costs have left him putting his head in his hands, as he wonders “how difficult it is to solve this problem”.

He pointed to the council’s plans to replace light fixtures, using LED lights instead.

Another officer – service manager for property and capital Glen Thomson – said they are replacing 933 light fixtures “in the coming years” , which would lead to a saving of £14,000 per year.

The officers said it is a “step in the right direction”.

But Mr Macpherson also said “sometimes, that’s just scratching the surface”.

Orkney house prices
Kirkwall, Orkney. Orcadians saw one of the highest council tax hikes in Scotland earlier this year. Image: Andrew Stewart / DC Thomson

He also said the move towards decarbonisation is “one of the major challenges” being faced, not just in Orkney but across the UK.

Mr Macpherson said: “When you decarbonise, you take that heating away from using oil and gas and move that into electricity.

“As much as we’re working hard to reduce costs, we sometimes face the question of whether we are here to reduce the carbon or here to reduce the expenditure.”

Conversation