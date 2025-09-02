Orkney council goes £1.6 million overbudget on its utility bills despite CUTTING its electricity and oil usage

Orkney Islands Council’s budget for paying its power bills has soared £1.6 million over budget – despite the local authority reducing its electricity and oil use.

Bosses had put aside £4.98 million to cover the electricity, water and oil bills for the authority’s estate, including offices and schools across the county.

But, at the end of the financial 2024/15 financial year, a huge £6.65 million was spent.

The report states the “electricity spend” in particular was up by 20%, despite consumption being “slightly down”.

The report also says that the solution may be increasing the budget on the utilities holding account in future.

The money to cover the overspend on the account will have to come from within the council.

‘Council should be looking at basic housekeeping’

However, councillor Mellissa Thomson argued that with council tax rising, the local authority should be looking at reducing costs as much as possible.

Earlier this year, Orkney’s council implemented one of the highest council tax rises in the country, at 15%.

The county also has some of the highest electricity costs in the UK.

Councillor Thomson said: “Rather than increasing the budget, shouldn’t we be looking at our costs and what we could do to reduce the use of electricity?

“It would be basic housekeeping that, if something is costing more, we would be looking to reduce it.

“Within the council, paper towels have disappeared and now we’re all blasting electricity to dry our hands.

“Is that the best use of electricity? Are we wasting money everywhere else doing the same?

“I’m just wondering what we’re going to do.”

Power bills has council boss with ‘head in hands’

In response, the council’s head of property, asset management and facilities, Kenny Macpherson admitted the electricity costs have left him putting his head in his hands, as he wonders “how difficult it is to solve this problem”.

He pointed to the council’s plans to replace light fixtures, using LED lights instead.

Another officer – service manager for property and capital Glen Thomson – said they are replacing 933 light fixtures “in the coming years” , which would lead to a saving of £14,000 per year.

The officers said it is a “step in the right direction”.

But Mr Macpherson also said “sometimes, that’s just scratching the surface”.

He also said the move towards decarbonisation is “one of the major challenges” being faced, not just in Orkney but across the UK.

Mr Macpherson said: “When you decarbonise, you take that heating away from using oil and gas and move that into electricity.

“As much as we’re working hard to reduce costs, we sometimes face the question of whether we are here to reduce the carbon or here to reduce the expenditure.”