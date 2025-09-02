A99 closed north of Latheron after crash

Emergency services have been called to a crash on the A99 near Latheron.

The road between Latheron and Swiney is currently closed in both directions.

Police confirmed they were called to the crash at around 2.55pm and are currently in attendance.

Road users are advised to use an alternative route and expect longer than normal travel times.

